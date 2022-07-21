Seafood lovers will want to reel in tickets to this delicious foodie event happening near Granville Island next month.

The sixth Wild BC Salmon Celebration is taking place on Saturday, August 27, at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver.

The outdoor event is hosted by the Chefs’ Table Society of BC (CTS) and the BC Salmon Marketing Council and will serve up delicious wild salmon dishes along with BC wines and beers.

Graze through eight food stations while learning about the versatility of salmon and the resilience of both the local fishery and fishers.

Guests of the Wild BC Salmon Celebration will also interact with some of the province’s top chefs and discover how they prepare their mouth-watering sockeye salmon dishes.

Some of the participating chefs and restaurants of Wild BC Salmon Celebration include the following:

Ned Bell, Naramata Inn

Vish Mayekar, Caffe La Tana

Paul Nattall, Mr. Bannock

Roger Ma, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver Community College

And to make the evening more magical, the Don Hardy Quartet will be playing live at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf to set the mood right.

Tickets for the outdoor dining experience are on sale now and include a tasting menu of eight salmon dishes, samples of BC wines and beers, and a confection.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 per person plus tax and service fee, purchase online

