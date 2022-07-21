FoodFood Events

Wild BC Salmon Celebration returns to Vancouver next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 21 2022, 11:43 pm
Wild BC Salmon Celebration returns to Vancouver next month
Chefs’ Table Society of BC/Instagram | BC Salmon Marketing Council/Facebook

Seafood lovers will want to reel in tickets to this delicious foodie event happening near Granville Island next month.

The sixth Wild BC Salmon Celebration is taking place on Saturday, August 27, at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver.

The outdoor event is hosted by the Chefs’ Table Society of BC (CTS) and the BC Salmon Marketing Council and will serve up delicious wild salmon dishes along with BC wines and beers.

Graze through eight food stations while learning about the versatility of salmon and the resilience of both the local fishery and fishers.

Guests of the Wild BC Salmon Celebration will also interact with some of the province’s top chefs and discover how they prepare their mouth-watering sockeye salmon dishes.

Wild BC Salmon Celebration

BC Salmon Marketing Council/Facebook

Some of the participating chefs and restaurants of Wild BC Salmon Celebration include the following:

  • Ned Bell, Naramata Inn
  • Vish Mayekar, Caffe La Tana
  • Paul Nattall, Mr. Bannock
  • Roger Ma, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  • Vancouver Community College
Chefs’ Table Society of BC

Chefs’ Table Society of BC/Instagram

And to make the evening more magical, the Don Hardy Quartet will be playing live at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf to set the mood right.

Tickets for the outdoor dining experience are on sale now and include a tasting menu of eight salmon dishes, samples of BC wines and beers, and a confection.

Wild BC Salmon Celebration

BC Salmon Marketing Council/Facebook

Wild BC Salmon Celebration 2022

When: August 27, 2022
Time: 6:30 to 9 pm
Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $75 per person plus tax and service fee, purchase online

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.