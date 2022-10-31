Netflix's Basic with Ads membership launches this week for $5.99/month

Starting this week, people will be able to subscribe to Netflix Basic with Ads, a new and low-cost membership option.

Although the three-tier membership option remains the same, the subscription-based streaming service will soon be offering a fourth and cheaper membership.

Called Basic with Ads, the new membership option will cost CND$5.99 and will launch on November 3 at 9 am PT. Netflix is also eyeing other countries, and the option will soon be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US.

Greg Peters, chief operating officer and chief product officer, said that they’re confident that with the lower membership rate, they “now have a price and plan for every fan.”

“While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community — and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead,” he said.

So, what can subscribers expect?

According to a Netflix statement, Basic with Ads subscribers can access the same “wide variety of great TV shows and movies” and video quality up to 720p/HD similar to the Basic plan.

However, viewers can expect an average of four to five minutes of ad time per hour, with each limited to 15 to 30 seconds before and during shows and films.

You also won’t be able to download shows anymore, and due to licensing restrictions, some movies and TV shows won’t be available. This is something that Netflix says it’s currently working on.

Earlier this month, Netflix said it’ll also be focusing on people who “borrow” passwords while not living in the same household as the paying subscriber.

Borrowers will be able to transfer their profiles to their own account, and sharers will get to manage their devices and create “extra member” sub-accounts more conveniently — for an extra fee, of course.

Current Netflix rates in Canada are $9.99 for Basic, $16.49 for Standard, and $20.99 for Premium.