Whitecaps spend $1.75 million on new player from Colombia

The Vancouver Whitecaps have made a splash on deadline day with the transfer of Colombian wingback Edier Ocampo.

The 20-year-old joins Vancouver from Colombian side Atletico Nacional, signing a contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028. The transfer fee was US$1.75 million, Daily Hive has learned.

The long-rumoured acquisition of the Colombian youth international will add some versatility and pace to the Whitecaps’ attack on the flanks.

“I’m very excited to join Vancouver Whitecaps FC,” Ocampo said in a media release. “I can’t wait to arrive in Vancouver and meet my new teammates and coaches. Hopefully, with the help of God, we can reach the objective we want. I can’t wait to feel the support of our fans and fight for them so we can win trophies, which is what we all want.”

Ocampo will occupy an international and U22 initiative roster spot.

“We identified Edier last fall as a young, high-potential player who would suit our style of play,” said Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster. “He is a fast, explosive wingback, aggressive on both sides of the ball, and is very direct in how he plays.”

Ocampo will require an international transfer certificate and a visa work permit before joining his new team.

This will be the first time Ocampo has played club football outside of Colombia. There will be an adjustment period as he gets acclimated to a new country, league, and teammates.

“We are all very excited to welcome Edier to Vancouver,” Schuster added.

In the 2024 campaign with Atletico National, Ocampo made 23 appearances across all competitions, contributing three goals and one assist.

Ocampo made his first team debut in April 2023. He has made 58 combined appearances for Atletico Nacional across all competitions scoring three goals and five assists.

The Whitecaps will return to the pitch on Saturday, August 24, when they host LAFC at BC Place.