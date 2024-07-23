Whitecaps closing in on Colombian player who could cost US$1.7M

The Vancouver Whitecaps appear to be set to make a splash during the MLS secondary transfer window. Multiple reports have linked the Whitecaps to Colombian full-back Edier Ocampo.

The 20-year-old currently plays for Atletico Nacional in Colombia’s first division.

Colombian reporter Mauricio Gonzalez Arteaga first reported news of a possible move to Vancouver, stating that Ocampo could be sold for US$1.7 million.

Cerrada la venta de Edier Ocampo al @WhitecapsFC de la @MLSes. Un millón 700 mil U$ por el 80% del jugador. No tiene nada que ver con algún otro negocio por Déiber Caicedo. Me extrañaría que sea considerado en nómina ante el @AmericadeCali. A la espera de la oficialización https://t.co/1eTrgLNYQJ — Mauricio Gonzalez Arteaga (@MauricioGPF) July 20, 2024

Whitecaps CEO and Sporting Director Axel Schuster did not deny the rumours surrounding Ocampo and the club when he met with the media Saturday at BC Place.

“If we would be able to fly there and sit down, I think we would probably get to answers quicker,” Schuster told reporters prior to the Whitecaps’ match against Houston.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll [add players this summer]. We want to be better set up for the last 10 games in MLS.”

Ocampo has made 57 appearances across all competitions since joining Atletico Nacional. In 21 appearances with Atletico Nacional this season, Ocampo has scored three goals.

We haven’t forgotten about him. 🇨🇴 Atletico Nacional’s Edier Ocampo (20) has scored two goals in a week, who continues to seriously impress in Colombia.pic.twitter.com/xzpXch8YtF — The Copa Club (@TheCopaClub) April 28, 2024

The potential addition of Ocampo would add depth to the Whitecaps’ right wing-back position, which has featured Alessandro Schopf and Javain Brown at times this season.

Ocampo would likely occupy a roster spot as a Whitecaps U-22 Initiative Player.

Watching Edier Ocampo and what an interesting player @WhitecapsFC are getting. — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) July 22, 2024

If a deal to acquire Ocampo does reach the finish line, it’s unclear how long it would take for Ocampo to obtain a visa and the necessary paperwork to play for the Whitecaps in Canada.

The Whitecaps will take on Wrexham AFC on Saturday July 27 before they prepare for Leagues Cup tournament play against LAFC on July 30 and Club Tijuana on August 3.