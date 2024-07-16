Whitecaps' Ali Ahmed reflects on missed Messi jersey swap

The Vancouver Whitecaps have bolstered their attack with the return of two prominent Canadian playmakers, Sam Adekugbe and Ali Ahmed.

Both players will be available as the Whitecaps prepare for two home games this week.

Ahmed has returned from representing Canada at the Copa America, where he appeared in three matches, which included a start in the third-place match against Uruguay.

It was an experience of a lifetime for the 23-year-old as Canada made a run to the semi-finals before falling to the eventual champion, Argentina.

“It was very special for me and all the boys to get an experience like that,” Ahmed told Daily Hive following training this week. “Playing against the best team in the world. They just won the World Cup. He’s arguably the greatest ever to play the game in Messi, even though I might put him second now because he didn’t give me his jersey.”

Ahmed’s attempt to exchange kits with Messi following the match was broadcast live as he went up to the Inter Miami star to ask for a kit swap.

But Messi had already promised his jersey to former Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius.

“Someone beat me to it,” Ahmed said. “DC (Derek Cornelius) asked earlier so can’t do nothing about that, fair play to Messi. It’s an honour to be competing against the greatest footballer. You want to be on the pitch with the top, top quality. Just another honour to be a part of.”

As Canada progressed through Copa America, support from across the country continued to grow. Ahmed and his teammates were able to feel all the love and support from Canadians back home, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sidney Crosby, and Drake.

“It’s hard not to see when you have Sidney Crosby and the Prime Minister expressing their support for our group,” Ahmed said. “Maybe some of us have seen that as well (Drake’s support). It’s definitely nice to see your whole nation supporting you like they’ve supported us. It’s definitely needed for us.”

Whitecaps get Adekugbe back after long absence

Adekugbe likely would have been with Ahmed at the Copa America if not for an injury that has derailed much of his season. The 29-year-old is set to return to action at BC Place after being sidelined for two months with a calf strain.

The two Canadian internationals give Vanni Sartini more options on the flanks. Both players have the pace to take defenders on and create offence in transition. Adekugbe will be eased back into the lineup, while Ahmed will be available to return to the starting lineup.

“They’re special players,” Sartini said. “Ali in the one v one gives us a dimension with how he can kill every opponent in a one v one. When the ball is wide, he can play inside to go wide. Sam is probably one of the top five wide players in the league, that’s what he brings. He’s a very good player, powerful. He can defend and play one v one. When he’s back one hundred percent, it’s going to help us a lot.”

It’s been a frustrating season for Adekugbe, who came into training camp with tendonitis in his knee. He made his season debut on March 30 and played in six games before injuring his calf on May 4. Adekugbe has played in seven games this season and has started in three.

As Vancouver gets set to play Kansas City, Houston, Wrexham, and LAFC to close out July, Adekugbe is working on the little things to help prepare himself to play a full 90 minutes.

“It’s just match fitness,” Adekugbe told Daily Hive following training this week. “There’s only so much you can do in the gym and training. That’s why we have preseason, to get the shit out of our legs. That’s my biggest priority right now.”

Needless to say, the Whitecaps can’t wait to get him back.

“It’s kind of like a new signing because he got going earlier in the season. He’s been out for a while with his injury,” Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld said of Adekugbe. “It’s good to have him back. You can see from the games he’s played with us what he gives us. Everyone knows what Ali can give us. He put on a good show at the tournament when he got his minutes. His confidence is high and hopefully he can hit the ground running with us and help us pick up more points.”

The 10-7-5 Whitecaps are looking to continue their five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions Wednesday at BC Place, with a crowd of over 20,000 expected for their match against Sporting Kansas City. They have two MLS matches remaining before a month-long break from MLS play.