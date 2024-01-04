SportsSoccerWhitecaps

European club paying Whitecaps $400k fee to acquire Simon Becher

Rob Williams
Jan 4 2024, 12:55 am
Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Whitecaps are ready to cash in.

Simon Becher is on the move to AC Horsens in Denmark, according to a report from Tom Bogert of The Athletic. Bogert adds that the Whitecaps will receive a fee close to $400,000 for the 24-year-old striker, with Vancouver keeping a sell-on percentage as well.

Becher was picked 16th overall by the Whitecaps in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and signed an MLS contract later that year. The Brooklyn, Connecticut product was signed for the 2023 season, with club options for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Becher showed lots of promise in limited minutes for Vancouver last season. He scored four goals, but playing behind star striker Brian White, Becher started just five of his 19 MLS regular season matches.

