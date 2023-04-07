New Whitecaps striker Simon Becher is taking MLS by storm

The Vancouver Whitecaps have an exciting new striker that’s taking Major League Soccer by storm. In his first full season with the Whitecaps, Simon Becher is off to a hot start with three goals this season, and four goals across all competitions.

The 23-year-old has shown that he doesn’t need a lot of playing time in order to contribute offensively, becoming the fastest player in MLS history to score his first four goals, doing so in just 87 minutes of action.

Becher won MLS Player of the Matchday, after scoring two goals and adding an assist in Vancouver’s 5-0 beatdown over CF Montreal last weekend.

Simon Becher is now the fastest player (87 minutes) in MLS history to score his first four goals. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0KeZ81nM7E — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

“Yeah it meant a lot,” Becher told Daily Hive following Whitecaps training this week. “There’s so much talent in the league so to win Player of the Matchday, it’s something special. It’s something that I don’t know if I’ve wrapped my head around it yet. It’s an honour to pick up that award. I think the last person on our team was Brian (White). It really means a lot, a lot of work went into it, something that I’ll enjoy.”

Becher has an opportunity to make more history when Vancouver hosts Portland on Saturday.

The Whitecaps’ leading goal-scorer has a chance to become the fifth player in MLS history to score a goal in each of his first four MLS games. To date, he has four goals in three appearances, which includes his MLS debut last summer.

How is Becher handling all the support and praise from family, friends, and fans?

“I think it’s enjoying it,” the Brooklyn, Connecticut product said. “While kind of staying in the present. Things move quickly in sports, you have to reset and continue to be ready.”

Special Night at BC place 💙 pic.twitter.com/eNyWHroO6P — Simon Becher (@simon_becher101) April 2, 2023

Sitting at 1W-2L-3D in MLS play, Vancouver has struggled to finish scoring chances this season. The Whitecaps 5-0 victory over CF Montreal was the first time in MLS play that Vancouver has scored multiple goals in an MLS game this season.

The ‘Caps offensive woes continued on Wednesday night at BC Place when they lost the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal matchup 3-0 to LAFC.

Becher was a surprise omission from Vanni Sartini’s starting lineup. The sophomore striker is expected to return to the starting lineup when Vancouver takes on Portland.

Becher’s scoring prowess has come at a time when Vancouver desperately needs it, as striker Sergio Cordova is out with an injury.

Sartini’s strategy of playing Becher up top in the lone striker position, with White playing underneath him in a supporting role has clicked with instant chemistry from the duo.

White has taken Becher under his wing as an older big brother.

“It’s weird now that it’s getting to that point where I’m the older player,” White said. “Simon’s a great player, he’s come in and he’s worked his butt off all preseason and got an opportunity to play. I couldn’t be happier for him because he’s taken advantage of these moments. Hopefully he can continue to build off that. I’m here with anything he needs.”

Becher is taking everything in stride and soaking up all the advice and mentorship White has to offer.

“He’s a good person for me to look at who’s scored a lot of goals in this league,” Becher said. “When we’re on the field just getting his tips, he’s always talking to me and showing me the ropes. I think that having someone like that for me is super valuable playing in my first professional season.”

The Whitecaps signed Becher, their top pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, to an MLS contract on November 17, 2022. He’s signed to the end of the 2023 season with club options through to the end of 2026.

As well as Becher is settling in on the pitch, he’s already fitting in as a Vancouverite off the pitch by adjusting his plans based on the forecast pending drizzle falling from the sky.

“I love going for walks,” Becher revealed. “On Sunday morning I walked down to Granville Island. I avoided the rain, I was up early enough. I got a cup of coffee and walked around.”