Will Messi actually play in Vancouver? Here's what we know

Lionel Messi’s team is scheduled to play the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place in 2024, but will he actually play?

There are more than a few skeptics in town asking that question after today’s announcement.

And while there are no guarantees with any player due to injury or other concerns, evidence suggests that Messi will indeed play at BC Place, which will likely be sold out completely for the first time ever for a Whitecaps MLS match on May 25.

Messi played in all 15 Inter Miami matches since his debut during Leagues Cup play on July 21. He subbed on for the final 31 minutes in his first match and played 78 minutes during his second appearance.

After that, Messi played under 40 minutes just three times, twice in home matches. Messi played 30 minutes in New York on August 26, which was understandable given three days prior the 36-year-old was on the pitch for 120 minutes in the US Open Cup.

Miami has a week off prior to their Vancouver visit, though they do play four days after their match against the Whitecaps. Not ideal, but far from the worst-case scenario.

Will Messi play on BC Place turf?

Ever since Thierry Henry snubbed Vancouver because of BC Place’s artificial turf field, fans have been suspicious about global soccer stars being willing to play during Whitecaps home matches.

The truth is, many big stars have played at BC Place, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Andrea Pirlo, and David Beckham. The Henry example is the exception, not the rule.

Messi played a full 90 minutes on turf in Charlotte last season in what was a meaningless match for Miami, for what it’s worth.

He also told reporters in August that he had no problem playing on artificial turf, which is common in North America but not in most other parts of the world.

“The truth is my youth was spent on artificial turf, my whole life was on that pitch,” Messi said. “Truth is it’s been a while since I’ve played on artificial turf, but I have no problem adapting myself again.”

There’s a good chance that this will be the only chance that fans in Vancouver will have to see Messi play live. Eastern Conference teams don’t visit Vancouver often, meaning the Argentina soccer legend will likely be retired the next time Inter Miami comes to BC Place.

“We are lucky that the best footballer in the world is coming to our stadium. Everyone can see him once live in our stadium,” said Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster. “It’s a nice next step for us and for everyone in our city.”

"We're lucky that the best footballer in the world is coming to our stadium." Schedule release thoughts from Whitecaps FC's sporting director, Axel Schuster 🎤#VWFC | #FIFTYTGTHR pic.twitter.com/dC6b0nh6RI — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) December 20, 2023