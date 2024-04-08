Whitecaps are in first and attendance is way up at BC Place

The Vancouver Whitecaps are on fire and currently sit atop the MLS Western Conference table. The team is thriving, and fans are rocking BC Place with an unprecedented level of support.

After getting off to a slow start at home, the team has won two consecutive matches at BC Place and has collected 13 total points thus far. They sit only behind the New York Red Bulls in the MLS standings; however, they’ve played one fewer game. The team’s 2.17 points per game is unmatched by any other club.

The team has been buoyed by a league-best 2.33 goals per game. MLS veteran and first-year Whitecaps player Fafà Picault has three goals in 303 total minutes for the club. He, alongside Brian White and Ryan Gauld, has provided the team with a devastating attack.

The Whitecaps already have four wins, a quarter of the way to matching their franchise MLS record of 16 accomplished in 2015.

Fans have been coming out in droves to see the red-hot Whitecaps play at BC Place. Saturday’s Vaisakhi Celebration Match against Toronto FC had an attendance of more than 22,000 people, marking the sixth consecutive game hosted at BC Place with at least that many fans.

The Whitecaps set a franchise record for attendance in an MLS home opener with 29,624 earlier this season.

There are now roughly 16,000 Whitecaps season ticket holders, a huge increase over the approximately 9,000 who existed last season.

The team’s match against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC looms on the horizon. The club is expecting more than 50,000 fans for the May 25 battle. That will easily set a new Whitecaps MLS record for attendance as fans rush to watch one of the greatest to ever play the sport.

The Whitecaps play their next game on Saturday against LA Galaxy. The Western Conference rival is just one point behind the leaders in the table, although they have played an extra match. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm PT at BC Place.