Whitecaps re-sign Ryan Gauld to richest contract in club history

The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their top player. Ryan Gauld has signed a three-year Designated Player contract extension.

Daily Hive has learned that Gauld’s extension is the richest contract the club has ever given out to a player — though his precise salary has not been revealed. As the highest-paid Whitecaps player, Gauld earned a salary of $2,505,000 last season.

The 28-year-old was set to enter the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Vancouver in 2021. This new deal keeps the Scotland native with the Whitecaps through to the end of the 2027 season.

“From day one, the support in the city has been great,” Gauld said in a statement. “My fiancee and I have felt welcomed by everyone in and around the club. To know that I’m going to be in Vancouver for the next four years is a good feeling. We’ve loved the time we’ve had here, and we are looking forward to what’s to come.”

Gauld has quickly become the face of the Whitecaps with a franchise-leading 60-goal contributions across all competitions since Vancouver joined MLS in 2011.

In 94 appearances across all competitions Gauld has scored 26 goals and added 34 assists with Vancouver.

“Since joining the club in 2021, Ryan has been the creative force behind our attack and of the league’s best players,” Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said. “He has helped us push forward as a club by making the MLS Cup playoffs twice and winning two Canadian Championships, all while bringing a top level of professionalism to the locker room everyday.”

The 2023 MLS season was Gauld’s best with the Whitecaps. His 11 goals and 12 assists helped him enter the conversation for MLS MVP.

11 goals, 12 assists 🔥 Ryan Gauld has been a beast, help leading the @WhitecapsFC into the postseason. pic.twitter.com/4yPvyUPvXv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 6, 2023

The 2022 and 2023 Whitecaps FC Player of the Year award winner has also had an impact off the pitch.

Gauld and his fiancee Kat have supported Covenant House Vancouver and the BCSPCA.

“Ryan and his fiancee Kat have embraced the city as a second home and have supported local organizations in our community,” Schuster said. “We are pleased to confirm Ryan will be with us in the long term.”

The Whitecaps will open the 2024 season on Saturday, March 2 against Charlotte FC at BC Place.

