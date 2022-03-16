Christine Sinclair is coming home.

Finally.

At long last, the Burnaby native will play in her home province for a match at BC Place as part of the Women’s National Team Celebration Tour. Sinclair and her teammates also played in Ottawa and Montreal last October.

Canada will face Nigeria in a pair of matches next month, in Vancouver on April 8 and Langford on April 11, with each match kicking off at 7:30 pm PT.

It’s the first time fans in Vancouver will get to properly celebrate Sinclair’s international goal-scoring record, which she broke in January 2020. A celebration match was first scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic — so needless to say, this match is long overdue.

There’s even more to celebrate now, of course, as Sinclair captained Canada to an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last August.

These two matches will also mark a farewell to another one of Canada’s soccer heroes from Tokyo, as goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé is retiring.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our Canadian fans on the west coast for these two home matches,” said Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team head coach. “These two matches against Nigeria in Vancouver and Langford will also provide us with great experience as we continue to prepare for this summer’s qualifiers to both the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.”

Tickets for both matches go on sale Friday, March 18 through Ticketmaster. Group discounts (10+ tickets) are available for the Vancouver match, with discounts of up to 30% off regular-priced tickets. A pre-sale will be available one day earlier for anyone that’s part of the CanadaRED fan membership program.

The Canadian Women’s National Team hasn’t played in Vancouver in over four years. Their last visit was November 9, 2017, when Canada drew USA 1-1.

This is a tune-up match for Canada in advance of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship in July, which doubles as a qualification tournament for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.