The NBA is bringing a cool fan event to Vancouver next month

Basketball fans in Vancouver will soon have access to a unique fan experience, NBA House, put on by the world’s top league.

It was announced today that NBA House, a completely free event featuring interactive basketball games, NBA Finals viewing parties, meet-and-greets with notable former players, special contests, and more, will be held in downtown Vancouver.

The experience will be held at the Plaza of Nations from Thursday, June 6, to Sunday, June 9. On June 6 and 9, there will be special viewing parties for the first two NBA Finals games.

While the normal NBA House experience is open to all ages, the viewing parties are hosted by Michelob Ultra and are 19+.

If you want to attend the event, you will need to register for tickets on their website. It’s completely free, and all you need to do is input some personal information.

NBA legends Robert Horry and Rip Hamilton will attend the event. Fans will also be able to snap photos with the former stars and the famous Larry O’Brien Trophy, handed out each year to the NBA Champions.

This is the first time that an NBA House event will take place in Canada but the experience has been put on across the world. Basketball fans in Brazil, France, Mexico, the United States, and the United Kingdom have all enjoyed a similar experience.

There are a few renderings that give an idea of what the event might look like.

There are four teams left in the NBA Playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks are in the Western Conference Finals, while the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With young stars like Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Edwards leading those teams, this year’s final is sure to be exciting.

The Toronto Raptors did not make the playoffs and are instead focused on the NBA Draft.