Whitecaps FC face do-or-die home playoff match this weekend

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have their backs against the wall for their upcoming match this weekend.

The team is playing Game 2 of a three-game Round One playoff series against the top-seed LAFC on Sunday. It’s a crucial game that, if they lose, will mark the end of their MLS season.

Game 1 didn’t go Whitecaps FC’s way after a controversial penalty gave LAFC a lead they’d never concede. The final score was 2-1 for the home team, but now, the series flips back to Vancouver, where Whitecaps FC will get the chance to play in front of their home crowd.

They’ll need to win Game 2 to keep their season alive. If they manage to pull out the victory, the series will flip back down to Los Angeles for a do-or-die Game 3 on Friday, November 8.

Kickoff for Game 2 is at 5:45 pm at BC Place on Sunday. Whitecaps FC will be giving out free captain’s armbands to the first 10,000 fans that show up. Tickets to the big game are still available for purchase.

The team will also be hosting a pre-match party on Terry Fox Plaza just outside the stadium. The event starts at 2 pm on gameday and has cheap drinks and food options, as well as the chance to enjoy music and games.

The good news for Whitecaps FC is that they’ve been in fine form recently. They crushed the Portland Timbers in the Wild Card game by a score of 5-0 and played well against LAFC in Game 1, even if they didn’t win. They’ll need to keep up the strong performances if they want to survive this weekend’s game.

LAFC knocked Whitecaps FC out of the playoffs last season, and the Canadian side hopes it won’t happen again.