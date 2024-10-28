Controversial playoff penalty costs Whitecaps in LA

The Vancouver Whitecaps dropped tonight’s match 2-1 against LAFC but it wasn’t without controversy.

The opening goal came after a contentious ruling which gave the home team LAFC a penalty in the first-half.

Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon blocked an oncoming chance in the box and while play originally carried on, the referees eventually had a second look with VAR and gave the penalty.

The other angle pic.twitter.com/T9Rsp3hSu7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 28, 2024

It was a call that many didn’t agree with and they made their feelings known on social media.

That is not a penalty. It hits Blackmon's tucked in left arm. Not the right. #VWFC — AFTN (@aftncanada) October 28, 2024

Whitecaps don’t get that penalty, just saying. Really harsh on Blackmon #VWFC. — Pender (@PenderVWFC) October 28, 2024

LAFC took full advantage of the penalty as Denis Bouanga calmly slotted the ball home to break the deadlock in the first half.

Regular season or playoffs, same Denis. No. 9⃣9⃣ delivers from the spot 🎯#LAFCvVAN 1-0 pic.twitter.com/gexKtgBSst — LAFC (@LAFC) October 28, 2024

The penalty was a momentum-killer as the Whitecaps started the game hot and had a couple of strong chances. Brian White had a glorious opportunity in the box early but his shot went off the post, keeping the score tied at zero.

Whitecaps were that close to taking the lead #VWFC pic.twitter.com/dFij4jKrtt — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 28, 2024

The Whitecaps had a great chance to tie the game near the end of the first half as they were awarded a free kick just outside the box. Ryan Gauld gave it a strong effort but his shot hit the crossbar.

The home team doubled their lead in the second half when Christian Olivera blasted a shot.

Cristian Olivera with an absolute rocket to give @LAFC a two goal lead. 🚀 📺 Watch for free on Apple TV: https://t.co/wB4NH8bsBE // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/bBhN5Zx049 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 28, 2024

The Whitecaps would score late to come within one but were left with just one minute to find the final goal. It was too little, too late.

Ryan Gauld blasted home a beautiful strike, adding to his brilliant playoffs after he scored three goals and added an assist last game.

This guy never stops. He pushed until the final whistle 👏#VWFC | #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ES9bw7wdss — X – Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 28, 2024

This was the first contest in what’s a best-of-three Round One MLS playoff series. The battle flips back to Vancouver for the next game as the two teams will play next Sunday. There will be a third game in the following week if necessary.

The Whitecaps have their backs against the wall and will need a win to keep the series and any hope of upsetting LAFC alive.

More to come…