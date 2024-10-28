SportsSoccerWhitecaps

Controversial playoff penalty costs Whitecaps in LA

Noah Strang
Oct 28 2024, 3:54 am
The Vancouver Whitecaps dropped tonight’s match 2-1 against LAFC but it wasn’t without controversy.

The opening goal came after a contentious ruling which gave the home team LAFC a penalty in the first-half.

Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon blocked an oncoming chance in the box and while play originally carried on, the referees eventually had a second look with VAR and gave the penalty.

 

It was a call that many didn’t agree with and they made their feelings known on social media.

LAFC took full advantage of the penalty as Denis Bouanga calmly slotted the ball home to break the deadlock in the first half.

The penalty was a momentum-killer as the Whitecaps started the game hot and had a couple of strong chances. Brian White had a glorious opportunity in the box early but his shot went off the post, keeping the score tied at zero.

The Whitecaps had a great chance to tie the game near the end of the first half as they were awarded a free kick just outside the box. Ryan Gauld gave it a strong effort but his shot hit the crossbar.

The home team doubled their lead in the second half when Christian Olivera blasted a shot.

The Whitecaps would score late to come within one but were left with just one minute to find the final goal. It was too little, too late.

Ryan Gauld blasted home a beautiful strike, adding to his brilliant playoffs after he scored three goals and added an assist last game.

This was the first contest in what’s a best-of-three Round One MLS playoff series. The battle flips back to Vancouver for the next game as the two teams will play next Sunday. There will be a third game in the following week if necessary.

The Whitecaps have their backs against the wall and will need a win to keep the series and any hope of upsetting LAFC alive.

More to come…

