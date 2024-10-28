LAFC tired out the Whitecaps in playoff series opener

The Vancouver Whitecaps will look to bounce back as they prepare to host LAFC in a must-win Game 2 playoff match on Sunday, November 3, at BC Place. Vancouver lost Game 1 by a 2-1 score.

There were several factors that Vancouver was unable to overcome that contributed to the Whitecaps loss on Sunday in Los Angeles.

After defeating Portland 5-0 in a playoff play-in match on Wednesday, Vancouver was running on fumes and it caught up to them in the second half after LAFC went ahead 2-0. Vanni Sartini made one change to his starting lineup from the midweek and by the 65th minute players were gassed.

Playing LAFC is a track meet and it takes a toll.

“Tiredness and the rhythm that [LAFC] play here is insane,” Sartini told Daily Hive post-game at BMO Stadium. “The rhythm that they play here is so high that 60 minutes looks like 85 minutes. We had some players that went a little down. That’s the reason why we made a change in the midfield. That’s why we put Levonte [Johnson] for Brian [White]. Brian was a little bit too tired. He couldn’t move properly.”

Ryan Gauld found some energy in stoppage time when he cut the LAFC lead in half. The Whitecaps captain noted the challenge that LAFC brings when they continue to try and create offence throughout the match, no matter the scoreline.

“Yeah, I think they never stop going for it,” Gauld said. “A team that clearly likes to score goals. They’ve got a lot of really good attacking players so they feel most comfortable attacking and going for goals. They’re a dangerous side and can score goals pretty easily.”

This guy never stops. He pushed until the final whistle 👏#VWFC | #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ES9bw7wdss — X – Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 28, 2024

Attack in transition

The LAFC offence broke out and attacked the Whitecaps on the counter with regularity. The play that earned LAFC a penalty and the match-winning goal both came in transition. LAFC created further scoring opportunities in transition, most noticeably by switching up play and targeting the left side of defence with Tristan Blackmon and Sam Adekugbe.

How can the Whitecaps slow down Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud, and Mateusz Bogusz?

“I think our strength is trying to attack them with a lot of men,” Sartini said. “I think to limit LAFC to zero transitions is impossible because that’s what they do. To limit them to five transitions like we did is good. If we limit them to three it’s going to be great. I don’t think the solution is to sit back. We need to win.”

The Whitecaps want to be a team that can catch teams like LAFC with transitional play. There has to be a balance of getting forward while staying compacted and defending.

How does Vancouver do that?

“If you keep the centre backs a little bit higher,” Berhalter exclusively told Daily Hive post-game. “If you keep guys trying to see where the players are at, to limit them on their first touches in transition, that’s a big part of it. Also just everyone doing their roles.”

Playoffs finally coming to BC Place

The Whitecaps have underperformed at BC Place this season, with an MLS regular-season record of 6-7-4. Their last win at home came on September 14.

“I’m sure that the supporters group is going to chant from minute one to minute 95,” Sartini said. “They will do everything to help us. We will do everything to celebrate with them and the end because they deserve it. We had a fantastic game in Portland, but we don’t forget that before Portland, we had a couple of games at home that didn’t go well, so we are indebted with them. We need to finish strong in winning this game to force Game 3.”

LAFC’s Kei Kamara knows that any match at BC Place is going to be tough.

“Trust me, I know it’s not going to be easy at BC Place,” Kamara told Daily Hive post-game. “We were just there; they had more fans than they usually do have. I’m sure it’s going to be even more. The top level was open, and it’s not every game that they open the top level. I expect them to have more of that because they want to use their 12th man to get more energy.”