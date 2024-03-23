Canada will play Messi in first-ever trip to Copa América

Canada men’s national soccer team picked up a huge win today, defeating Trinidad and Tobago by a 2-0 final.

Canada outplayed Trinidad and Tobago in the early going, but the game was scoreless at halftime. That changed in the second half, however, as Cyle Larin was able to get one past goalkeeper Denzil Smith with a perfectly placed shot.

#CanMNT’s all-time leading goalscorer Cyle Larin does the business! Superb composed finish 👏 Canada finally lead against Trinidad & Tobago and they have one foot in this summer’s Copa América 🤞 pic.twitter.com/a6j5lxVRgZ — Canadian Soccer Daily (@CANSoccerDaily) March 23, 2024

The two teams traded several more opportunities throughout the second half, until Jacob Shaffelburg, who was subbed in at the 70th minute, was able to seal it with a phenomenal strike to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

GOAL 🇨🇦🇨🇦 JACOB SHAFFELBURG, THE PRIDE OF NOVA SCOTIA, MAKES IT 2-0 FOR THE #CANMNT AND WE ARE (pretty much) GOING TO THE 2024 COPA AMERICA 😎 pic.twitter.com/4jOY0ecYdD — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) March 23, 2024

That goal would seal the deal in what is a historic moment for Canadian soccer.



With the win, Canada will advance to Copa América for the first time. They will face defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi on the opening day of the tournament on June 20. The tournament will be hosted by the United States, and will see the final take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 14.

Copa América will see four groups of four teams each, with Canada being placed in Group A along with Argentina, Peru, and Chile. The top two finishers in each group will advance to the knockout stage, which will feature eight teams in total.