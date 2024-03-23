SportsSoccer

Canada will play Messi in first-ever trip to Copa América

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Mar 23 2024, 9:56 pm
Canada will play Messi in first-ever trip to Copa América
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Canada men’s national soccer team picked up a huge win today, defeating Trinidad and Tobago by a 2-0 final.

Canada outplayed Trinidad and Tobago in the early going, but the game was scoreless at halftime. That changed in the second half, however, as Cyle Larin was able to get one past goalkeeper Denzil Smith with a perfectly placed shot.

The two teams traded several more opportunities throughout the second half, until Jacob Shaffelburg, who was subbed in at the 70th minute, was able to seal it with a phenomenal strike to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

That goal would seal the deal in what is a historic moment for Canadian soccer.


With the win, Canada will advance to Copa América for the first time. They will face defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi on the opening day of the tournament on June 20. The tournament will be hosted by the United States, and will see the final take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 14.

Copa América will see four groups of four teams each, with Canada being placed in Group A along with Argentina, Peru, and Chile. The top two finishers in each group will advance to the knockout stage, which will feature eight teams in total.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Soccer
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop