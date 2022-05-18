How much money every Whitecaps player is making in 2022

Major League Soccer player salaries were revealed today.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have never been a big spending club, but they do have the 18th-highest payroll out of 28 MLS teams this season.

With a payroll over $11.946 million (up by nearly a million dollars from 2021), the Whitecaps are nowhere near the league’s big spenders, like Atlanta United ($20.999M), LA Galaxy ($20.128M), or Inter Miami ($18,883M).

Indeed, they’re far closer to Real Salt Lake, which is spending a league-low $10.478 million on player salaries in 2022.

Club Guaranteed Compensation Atlanta United $20,999,272 LA Galaxy $20,128,040 Inter Miami $18,882,628 New England Revolution $18,141,886 Chicago Fire $17,645,464 Seattle Sounders FC $16,983,746 New York City FC $15,543,315 Toronto FC $15,213,266 FC Dallas $15,031,092 Columbus Crew $14,978,609 LAFC $14,563,717 FC Cincinnati $13,789,271 Austin FC $13,754,134 Sporting Kansas City $13,631,075 Minnesota United $13,240,283 Montreal $12,920,267 DC United $12,483,317 Vancouver Whitecaps $11,946,300 Philadelphia Union $11,808,039 New York Red Bulls $11,726,779 Nashville SC $11,710,885 Houston Dynamo $11,548,601 San Jose Earthquakes $11,541,454 Orlando City SC $11,509,038 Colorado Rapids $11,390,900 Portland Timbers $11,311,305 Charlotte FC $10,708,858 Real Salt Lake $10,477,859

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld continues to be Vancouver’s highest-paid player, earning $2.265 million in guaranteed compensation this season. That ranks 23rd league-wide, well back of Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who is set to earn $8.153 million.

Shaqiri is one of three MLS players that earns north of $5 million, joined by Javier Hernandez of LA Galaxy ($6M) and Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín ($5.793M).

Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo ($4.693M) and his former teammate Jozy Altidore ($4.265M), now of New England Revolution, round out the top-five paid players in MLS.

Lucas Cavallini ranks behind only Gauld on the Whitecaps’ payroll, earning over $1.463 million.

Five other Whitecaps players earn more than $500,000, including Cristian Dájome ($815,625), Pedro Vite ($609,997), Florian Jungwirth ($592,667), Érik Godoy ($550,000), and Caio Alexandre ($539,583).

Here’s the full list of Whitecaps player salaries for 2022:

Name Position(s) Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation Ryan Gauld M $2,160,000 $2,265,000 Lucas Cavallini F $1,200,000 $1,462,500 Cristian Dájome F $750,000 $815,625 Pedro Vite M $556,000 $609,997 Florian Jungwirth D-M $550,000 $592,667 Érik Godoy D $550,000 $550,000 Caio Alexandre M $500,000 $539,583 Ranko Veselinovic D $405,000 $490,500 Brian White F $456,000 $456,000 Janio Bikel M $400,000 $438,750 Russell Teibert M $400,000 $437,500 Leonard Owusu M $350,000 $401,250 Tristan Blackmon D $350,000 $401,208 Déiber Caicedo M-F $300,000 $331,125 Jake Nerwinski D $265,000 $280,000 Cristián Gutiérrez D $250,000 $267,500 Thomas Hasal GK $155,000 $173,934 Sebastian Berhalter M $100,000 $137,250 Derek Cornelius D $127,050 $127,050 Evan Newton GK $105,000 $114,802 Ryan Raposo M $100,000 $114,000 Michael Baldisimo M $107,415 $109,178 Javain Brown D $84,000 $97,481 Kamron Habibullah M-F $84,000 $94,882 Damiano Pecile M $84,000 $89,894 Marcus Godinho D $85,444 $88,444 Simon Colyn M $85,444 $85,444 Cody Cropper GK $84,000 $84,000 Tosaint Ricketts F $84,000 $84,000 Matteo Campagna D-M $65,500 $74,512 David Egbo F $66,724 $66,724 Isaac Boehmer GK $65,500 $65,500

The average base salary for senior roster non-designated players grew for an 11th straight year, including from $397,753 in 2021 to $438,728 in 2022, according to the MLS Players Association.

“As a former MLS player, it’s encouraging to see what we have expected, the continued growth in player salaries across the roster over the last five years,” said MLSPA Player Relations Director Ty Harden. “Moving forward, we expect a continued commitment to invest in the players that are the pivotal force in driving the league forward.”