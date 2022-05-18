SportsSoccerWhitecaps

How much money every Whitecaps player is making in 2022

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
May 18 2022, 1:18 am
Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Soccer player salaries were revealed today.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have never been a big spending club, but they do have the 18th-highest payroll out of 28 MLS teams this season.

With a payroll over $11.946 million (up by nearly a million dollars from 2021), the Whitecaps are nowhere near the league’s big spenders, like Atlanta United ($20.999M), LA Galaxy ($20.128M), or Inter Miami ($18,883M).

Indeed, they’re far closer to Real Salt Lake, which is spending a league-low $10.478 million on player salaries in 2022.

Club

Guaranteed Compensation
Atlanta United $20,999,272
LA Galaxy $20,128,040
Inter Miami $18,882,628
New England Revolution $18,141,886
Chicago Fire $17,645,464
Seattle Sounders FC $16,983,746
New York City FC $15,543,315
Toronto FC $15,213,266
FC Dallas $15,031,092
Columbus Crew $14,978,609
LAFC $14,563,717
FC Cincinnati $13,789,271
Austin FC $13,754,134
Sporting Kansas City $13,631,075
Minnesota United $13,240,283
Montreal $12,920,267
DC United $12,483,317
Vancouver Whitecaps $11,946,300
Philadelphia Union $11,808,039
New York Red Bulls $11,726,779
Nashville SC $11,710,885
Houston Dynamo $11,548,601
San Jose Earthquakes $11,541,454
Orlando City SC $11,509,038
Colorado Rapids $11,390,900
Portland Timbers $11,311,305
Charlotte FC $10,708,858
Real Salt Lake $10,477,859

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld continues to be Vancouver’s highest-paid player, earning $2.265 million in guaranteed compensation this season. That ranks 23rd league-wide, well back of Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who is set to earn $8.153 million.

Shaqiri is one of three MLS players that earns north of $5 million, joined by Javier Hernandez of LA Galaxy ($6M) and Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín ($5.793M).

Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo ($4.693M) and his former teammate Jozy Altidore ($4.265M), now of New England Revolution, round out the top-five paid players in MLS.

Lucas Cavallini ranks behind only Gauld on the Whitecaps’ payroll, earning over $1.463 million.

Five other Whitecaps players earn more than $500,000, including Cristian Dájome ($815,625), Pedro Vite ($609,997), Florian Jungwirth ($592,667), Érik Godoy ($550,000), and Caio Alexandre ($539,583).

Here’s the full list of Whitecaps player salaries for 2022:

Name

Position(s)

Base Salary

Guaranteed Compensation
Ryan Gauld M $2,160,000 $2,265,000
Lucas Cavallini F $1,200,000 $1,462,500
Cristian Dájome F $750,000 $815,625
Pedro Vite M $556,000 $609,997
Florian Jungwirth D-M $550,000 $592,667
Érik Godoy D $550,000 $550,000
Caio Alexandre M $500,000 $539,583
Ranko Veselinovic D $405,000 $490,500
Brian White F $456,000 $456,000
Janio Bikel M $400,000 $438,750
Russell Teibert M $400,000 $437,500
Leonard Owusu M $350,000 $401,250
Tristan Blackmon D $350,000 $401,208
Déiber Caicedo M-F $300,000 $331,125
Jake Nerwinski D $265,000 $280,000
Cristián Gutiérrez D $250,000 $267,500
Thomas Hasal GK $155,000 $173,934
Sebastian Berhalter M $100,000 $137,250
Derek Cornelius D $127,050 $127,050
Evan Newton GK $105,000 $114,802
Ryan Raposo M $100,000 $114,000
Michael Baldisimo M $107,415 $109,178
Javain Brown D $84,000 $97,481
Kamron Habibullah M-F $84,000 $94,882
Damiano Pecile M $84,000 $89,894
Marcus Godinho D $85,444 $88,444
Simon Colyn M $85,444 $85,444
Cody Cropper GK $84,000 $84,000
Tosaint Ricketts F $84,000 $84,000
Matteo Campagna D-M $65,500 $74,512
David Egbo F $66,724 $66,724
Isaac Boehmer GK $65,500 $65,500

The average base salary for senior roster non-designated players grew for an 11th straight year, including from $397,753 in 2021 to $438,728 in 2022, according to the MLS Players Association.

“As a former MLS player, it’s encouraging to see what we have expected, the continued growth in player salaries across the roster over the last five years,” said MLSPA Player Relations Director Ty Harden. “Moving forward, we expect a continued commitment to invest in the players that are the pivotal force in driving the league forward.”

