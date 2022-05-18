How much money every Whitecaps player is making in 2022

Major League Soccer player salaries were revealed today.
The Vancouver Whitecaps have never been a big spending club, but they do have the 18th-highest payroll out of 28 MLS teams this season.
With a payroll over $11.946 million (up by nearly a million dollars from 2021), the Whitecaps are nowhere near the league’s big spenders, like Atlanta United ($20.999M), LA Galaxy ($20.128M), or Inter Miami ($18,883M).
Indeed, they’re far closer to Real Salt Lake, which is spending a league-low $10.478 million on player salaries in 2022.
|
Club
|
Guaranteed Compensation
|Atlanta United
|$20,999,272
|LA Galaxy
|$20,128,040
|Inter Miami
|$18,882,628
|New England Revolution
|$18,141,886
|Chicago Fire
|$17,645,464
|Seattle Sounders FC
|$16,983,746
|New York City FC
|$15,543,315
|Toronto FC
|$15,213,266
|FC Dallas
|$15,031,092
|Columbus Crew
|$14,978,609
|LAFC
|$14,563,717
|FC Cincinnati
|$13,789,271
|Austin FC
|$13,754,134
|Sporting Kansas City
|$13,631,075
|Minnesota United
|$13,240,283
|Montreal
|$12,920,267
|DC United
|$12,483,317
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|$11,946,300
|Philadelphia Union
|$11,808,039
|New York Red Bulls
|$11,726,779
|Nashville SC
|$11,710,885
|Houston Dynamo
|$11,548,601
|San Jose Earthquakes
|$11,541,454
|Orlando City SC
|$11,509,038
|Colorado Rapids
|$11,390,900
|Portland Timbers
|$11,311,305
|Charlotte FC
|$10,708,858
|Real Salt Lake
|$10,477,859
Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld continues to be Vancouver’s highest-paid player, earning $2.265 million in guaranteed compensation this season. That ranks 23rd league-wide, well back of Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who is set to earn $8.153 million.
Shaqiri is one of three MLS players that earns north of $5 million, joined by Javier Hernandez of LA Galaxy ($6M) and Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín ($5.793M).
Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo ($4.693M) and his former teammate Jozy Altidore ($4.265M), now of New England Revolution, round out the top-five paid players in MLS.
Lucas Cavallini ranks behind only Gauld on the Whitecaps’ payroll, earning over $1.463 million.
Five other Whitecaps players earn more than $500,000, including Cristian Dájome ($815,625), Pedro Vite ($609,997), Florian Jungwirth ($592,667), Érik Godoy ($550,000), and Caio Alexandre ($539,583).
Here’s the full list of Whitecaps player salaries for 2022:
|
Name
|
Position(s)
|
Base Salary
|
Guaranteed Compensation
|Ryan Gauld
|M
|$2,160,000
|$2,265,000
|Lucas Cavallini
|F
|$1,200,000
|$1,462,500
|Cristian Dájome
|F
|$750,000
|$815,625
|Pedro Vite
|M
|$556,000
|$609,997
|Florian Jungwirth
|D-M
|$550,000
|$592,667
|Érik Godoy
|D
|$550,000
|$550,000
|Caio Alexandre
|M
|$500,000
|$539,583
|Ranko Veselinovic
|D
|$405,000
|$490,500
|Brian White
|F
|$456,000
|$456,000
|Janio Bikel
|M
|$400,000
|$438,750
|Russell Teibert
|M
|$400,000
|$437,500
|Leonard Owusu
|M
|$350,000
|$401,250
|Tristan Blackmon
|D
|$350,000
|$401,208
|Déiber Caicedo
|M-F
|$300,000
|$331,125
|Jake Nerwinski
|D
|$265,000
|$280,000
|Cristián Gutiérrez
|D
|$250,000
|$267,500
|Thomas Hasal
|GK
|$155,000
|$173,934
|Sebastian Berhalter
|M
|$100,000
|$137,250
|Derek Cornelius
|D
|$127,050
|$127,050
|Evan Newton
|GK
|$105,000
|$114,802
|Ryan Raposo
|M
|$100,000
|$114,000
|Michael Baldisimo
|M
|$107,415
|$109,178
|Javain Brown
|D
|$84,000
|$97,481
|Kamron Habibullah
|M-F
|$84,000
|$94,882
|Damiano Pecile
|M
|$84,000
|$89,894
|Marcus Godinho
|D
|$85,444
|$88,444
|Simon Colyn
|M
|$85,444
|$85,444
|Cody Cropper
|GK
|$84,000
|$84,000
|Tosaint Ricketts
|F
|$84,000
|$84,000
|Matteo Campagna
|D-M
|$65,500
|$74,512
|David Egbo
|F
|$66,724
|$66,724
|Isaac Boehmer
|GK
|$65,500
|$65,500
The average base salary for senior roster non-designated players grew for an 11th straight year, including from $397,753 in 2021 to $438,728 in 2022, according to the MLS Players Association.
“As a former MLS player, it’s encouraging to see what we have expected, the continued growth in player salaries across the roster over the last five years,” said MLSPA Player Relations Director Ty Harden. “Moving forward, we expect a continued commitment to invest in the players that are the pivotal force in driving the league forward.”