Christine Sinclair becomes part-owner of new Vancouver pro team

Christine Sinclair is coming home to Vancouver — but she’ll more likely be in the boardroom than on the field.

Today, Vancouver Rise FC, the incoming professional women’s team in the Northern Super League, announced that the Canadian soccer legend will be joining the team’s ownership group, after initially teasing her involvement in August.

“Growing up in Burnaby, I would have never imagined becoming an owner of a professional women’s soccer club in my hometown,” said Sinclair in a release. “I want every little girl in British Columbia and Canada to be inspired to play or coach or manage — see the opportunity for women in sport. I’m so excited to be a part of this movement, and to be able to share my passion to help this club grow.”

Sinclair is retiring at the end of this NWSL season with the Portland Thorns but will be in Vancouver next week as she takes on the Whitecaps FC League1 BC women’s team in the Concacaf W Champions Cup on October 15.

She’s had one of the most impressive careers in soccer history, holding the all-time scoring record for any national team with 190 goals scored for Canada.

Vancouver Rise FC is primarily owned by Greg Kerfoot, who also owns the MLS’ Whitecaps. And while the two franchises will have strong ties, the Rise has their own distinct branding, management, and staff. A full-time home venue has yet to be announced, though Swangard Stadium in Burnaby is seen as among the top contenders.

“We are thrilled to have Christine officially join our club,” said team president Sinead King. “Her unparalleled experience as a professional player, combined with a deep connection to our community, makes this partnership truly special. This collaboration underscores our commitment to elevating women’s soccer and solidifying Vancouver Rise FC as a key player on both the national and international stage.”