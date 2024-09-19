Whitecaps' Fafa Picault is a star on and off the pitch this season

The Vancouver Whitecaps have had a noticeable flair of excitement whenever Fafa Picault has been on the pitch this season.

In his first season with Vancouver, the 33-year-old Haitian international has brought an infectious enthusiasm for life, passion for football, and his unique style of creativity on the ball.

Whether he’s scoring goals, dancing to his favourite Caribbean song, or giving his teammates a hard time about the cold weather, Fafa has brought a breath of fresh air to the Whitecaps. He’s always smiling, enjoying life, and encouraging his teammates.

Fafa’s hard work on the pitch is about to earn him a reward. As exclusively reported by Daily Hive in August, Fafa was nearing a clause in his contract that would automatically trigger his option for the 2025 season if he reached three more goal contributions.

Fafa’s assist Wednesday in Houston puts him at 14 MLS goal contributions this season, just one shy from having his contract picked up for next season.

In 25 MLS appearances with Vancouver this season, Fafa has scored nine goals and added five assists. His nine MLS goals have him tied for second on the team with Ryan Gauld. Brian White leads the Whitecaps with 13.

Among the trio, Fafa has played 521 minutes less than White, and 871 less than Gauld.

Fafa is making the most of his playing time and generating a high number of scoring chances. That included four scoring opportunities in Vancouver’s 2-0 win over San Jose.

What’s been the key to Fafa’s ability to generate scoring opportunities?

“First of all, being on the pitch is important,” Fafa told Daily Hive following training on Tuesday. “Two, confidence, once you get a rhythm and you start to feel good on the pitch, it comes easier. I could have probably had two headers that could have gone in. I’m just trying to prepare myself to be in the right spots for my teammates, to be open for them. The finishes are easy, but getting to those spots, knowing where to be is the tactical part of it.”

When Fafa is not on the pitch, he has another passion in life. Music has been a part of who he is since he was a young boy growing up in Miami’s Cutler Bay neighbourhood.

“I’ve been doing music since I was young,” Fafa said. “I was singing in my choir back in the day. I have a lot of family and close friends that are in big Haitian and kompa/zouk bands. I started working on my own project maybe over three or four years ago and I’m starting to release a lot of the stuff now and I continue to work on them.”

On June 28, Fafa and Haitian-born singer and songwriter Olivier Duret released a song called “Boomerang” with Fafa on the vocals. The music video was released in August.

🎧 Lè FAFA PICAULT fin Jwe,se Chantel ye wi 🔥🔥🔥 🎵Oli Duret – Boomerang Ft. FaFa Disponib tout kote‼️ pic.twitter.com/tOztgC2IiW — ANM₩€¥¥¥ (@anmweyyy) June 28, 2024

He has known Duret since age 12 and putting a song together had been in the works for some time. If Fafa were to include any of his Whitecaps teammates on a future track, does anyone have the vocals to be able to join?

“I’d say probably Nico (Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau) and potentially Seba [Sebastian Berhalter],” Fafa revealed. “On keys, I would definitely bring Sam [Adekugbe] into the studio because he has an amazing ear and he’s really good on the piano.”

With two matches on the road this week, Fafa is all too familiar with long-distance travelling. The proud Haitian international has made the long journey to represent his country this year, while also finding time to visit his family in Miami.

“After God, family is everything,” he said.

The Whitecaps have helped accommodate Fafa this season by giving him an extra day or two when they’ve travelled east, giving him time to stop in Miami to visit his family.

“That’s the most important thing in my life. That was one of the major decisions of me coming to MLS after spending many years away. I do want to see them as much as I can, but they’re also very understanding that when it’s not possible, it’s not. We cherish every moment we can together because you only get one life to live and you want to spend it around those that you love.”

The Whitecaps are 13-8-7 on the season with 46 points, good for sixth spot in the MLS Western Conference.