Whitecaps' Colombian signing could join his new teammates soon

It’s almost time to watch the Vancouver Whitecaps for the first time in a while.

The Whitecaps are getting set to return to the pitch on Saturday when they visit Austin FC for their first MLS match since July 20. Vancouver has had an extended break from top-flight competition since their participation in the Leagues Cup ended at BC Place on August 7.

There have been several noteworthy news items since the Whitecaps’ last MLS match.

Edier Ocampo close to joining Whitecaps

Daily Hive has exclusively learned that Edier Ocampo’s visa application has been approved. His passport and visa paperwork are being returned to him via courier in his native Colombia.

Once Ocampo has received his documents, he will fly to Canada to join his new Whitecaps teammates and settle into life in the Great White North.

We haven’t forgotten about him. 🇨🇴 Atletico Nacional’s Edier Ocampo (20) has scored two goals in a week, who continues to seriously impress in Colombia.pic.twitter.com/xzpXch8YtF — The Copa Club (@TheCopaClub) April 28, 2024

Ocampo is not expected to require several weeks of fitness preparation before he can play in a match. The 20-year-old wingback should be an option for selection sooner rather than later.

Deiber Caicedo back in town

Deiber Caicedo returned to Vancouver in early August following the expiration of his loan to Colombian side, Junior FC on July 31. The 24-year-old has been training with the Whitecaps and working to get his matchday fitness back to where he can be available for selection.

“He’s behind the other guys because the season in Colombia ended in June,” Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini told Daily Hive. “He’s been out for more than a month. He’s definitely better, much more physically than he was when he left a year ago. We will work with him to be at least ready from when we have the international break. “

Caicedo has made 64 MLS appearances across three seasons, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists. The Whitecaps hold a 2025 club option on Caicedo.

Fafa Picault staying steady

Fafa Picault has been a consistent offensive threat this season for the Whitecaps. In 22 MLS appearances, the 33-year-old has scored eight goals and added four assists.

The Haitian international has had two streaks where he has scored a goal in three consecutive MLS matches. His contributions are about to reward him for next season.

6 goal contributions in his last 3 matches 😮‍💨



Forward Fafa Picault is your @GE_Appliances Player of Quality for #VANvHOU

#VWFC pic.twitter.com/nXL50AhA7X — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 21, 2024

Daily Hive has exclusively learned that Picault is three goal-scoring contributions away from having a clause in his MLS contract triggered, which would activate his 2025 option.

The Whitecaps currently hold a 2025 club option on Picault. He is set to earn a salary of $670,000 this season. Picault’s eight goals are his most scored in the MLS since 2021.

Ryan Gauld to represent Scotland

The Whitecaps captain is buzzing as he gets set for his first call-up to Scotland’s national team in over a decade. Ryan Gauld will fly to Scotland following the Whitecaps match in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. He will miss the Whitecaps home match on September 7 vs FC Dallas.

“It’s a nice feeling to be recognized again,” Gauld told reporters following the Whitecaps’ 1-0 win over Pacific FC on Tuesday at BC Place. “To get a chance to train with everyone and be around, that’s going to be a good week and I’m just looking forward to it.”

Captain Gauld gets the call ☎️ Huge congrats to @RyanGauld for being called up to @ScotlandNT’s men’s national team for upcoming @UEFA Nations League matches in September! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#VWFC | #SMNT — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 27, 2024

Gauld found out about his call-up in the wee hours of Tuesday morning when he checked his phone in the middle of the night. He read an email announcing the squad and went back to bed.

The endless support that Gauld has received from fans in both Scotland and Canada who have been asking that he be called up to play for Scotland has not gone unnoticed.

“Yeah, I appreciate the support,” Gauld said. “The recognition from everyone back home [who] feels that I should be in the squad… All I can do now is show that I should be back again. It’s going to be a good week to experience.”

Scotland will play in a pair of UEFA Nations League Group A matches, hosting Poland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on September 5 before they play Portugal on September 8 in Lisbon. Gauld will have family and friends in attendance at Hampden Park.

New additions for the Whitecaps?

The Whitecaps were looking to bring in another addition alongside Edier Ocampo before the Canadian MLS secondary transfer window closed on August 8.

Daily Hive has learned that Vancouver was targeting a midfielder of veteran quality who has made several appearances for his national team at various levels.

The Whitecaps are not expected to sign any free agents before the MLS roster freeze on September 13; however, there is a possibility that a Whitecaps player could leave before some key transfer windows close in other countries next month.

The 11-8-5 Whitecaps currently occupy the sixth spot in the MLS Western Conference with 36 points. Vancouver is 6-4-3 in MLS play away from BC Place.

As the team gets set to travel to Texas on Friday they will be without strikers Brian White (concussion protocol) and Levante Johnson (calf tightness).