You could see it slowly building throughout the match, as Vanni Sartini’s temperature was rising with every decision that went against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sartini didn’t go quietly into the night following the Whitecaps’ 1-0 loss and playoff elimination at the hands of LAFC Sunday night at BC Place.

A penalty that should have never been, a potential red card for a foul on the Whitecaps goalkeeper, a shout for a first-half Vancouver penalty, and a bodycheck that sprung LAFC on the break.

Sartini was absolutely livid.

Referee Tim Ford was in the crosshairs of the ‘Caps coach.

“The referee was a disaster. We have to be completely honest. The referee was a disaster, everyone can have a bad performance. Today they had the worst performance, probably of the season,” Sartini told reporters post-game, adding that he usually likes Ford’s reffing. “We didn’t have a fair chance to be honest, because unfortunately the referee had a bad game.”

LAFC slowed the game down by committing foul after foul. That frustrated Vancouver’s attack as they failed to find a rhythm offensively. The visitors managed to receive two yellow cards, while Vancouver was whistled for 10 fouls and earned four yellow cards.

The check that sent Sartini into a tirade following a stoppage time scoring opportunity for Alessandro Schopf was the last straw. The referee delivered a bodycheck that a hockey player would be proud of, just as Schopf was about to collect the ball for a good scoring opportunity.

The play was allowed to continue without being whistled down, and LAFC scored at the other end. The goal was eventually called back on VAR, but not before all hell broke loose at BC Place.

One of the most chaotic ways to end your season I've ever seen. A well-executed pick by the referee and the Vancouver Whitecaps crash out of the MLS Cup playoffs. pic.twitter.com/4re1TBnEU5 — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) November 6, 2023

Sartini blew his top and was issued a straight red card. He left the pitch after delivering a double bird salute to the referee, kicking signboards, and high-fiving Whitecaps fans, only to have the LAFC goal called back for being offside.

“The Canucks were here watching the game,” Sartini said. “Probably, they’re better suited than me to comment on what the referee did against Schopfy. Because it was a beautiful thing, like an enforcer. Maybe he’s (the referee) excited because he was in Canada and wanted to do (something).”

“We had the ball and the referee was… in the worst position. He basically fouled Schopfy. And of course, they get the ball… they score,” Sartini said.

“I don’t understand, to be honest, why he didn’t [stop the play], because every time the referee touches the ball [they blow the whistle]… We were in possession of the ball! And we lost possession because of him.”

Suspension coming?

MLS Disciplinary will be coming for Sartini. He is expected to face a suspension and a fine from Major League Soccer for his antics on the pitch and his post-game comments.

The #Vwfc presser starts off with Vanni Sartini asking if we were rolling, then saying if ref Tim Ford ends up found floating facedown in False Creek tonight, the cops might come looking for him 😂 — J.J. Adams (@TheRealJJAdams) November 6, 2023

The 46-year-old Sartini was suspended for one game during the MLS regular season and he picked up four yellow cards. The smoke is coming and Sartini wants it all.

“By the way, no questions about the referee to the players,” Sartini asked reporters post-game. “Let me take all the fines.”

Whitecaps MLS record attendance

The fans were absolutely phenomenal and helped create a raucous atmosphere. The Whitecaps set an MLS club record for the largest crowd with 30,204 fans in attendance.

“It feels kind of shitty that we didn’t give them a result,” says Whitecaps star Ryan Gauld pic.twitter.com/nejTHSgqvQ — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 6, 2023

Whitecaps supporters provided that extra lift that the team has been looking for. The fans were the bright spot and are a testament that hard work can bring them back to games.

“I’m so disappointed that I got sent off,” Sartini said. “I’m not going to see them (fans), probably the first game of next year. Hopefully it’s going to be an away game. The crowd was amazing. I told the players that they need to be proud of the season that they did. We always say that it was impossible to bring big numbers, but no… if you do things in the correct way you see the response. Everyone was so excited for this game. The atmosphere was electric, I hope this is only the start and the best is yet to come.”