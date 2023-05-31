Canucks re-sign former second-round draft pick Jett Woo

The Vancouver Canucks are hanging on to Jett Woo.

Woo has signed his second pro contract, a one-year, two-way deal to remain with the team that drafted him 37th overall in 2018.

Woo, who turns 23 next month, had a rocky start to his professional career, with a pair of underwhelming seasons in Utica and Abbotsford. He was healthy scratched and lined up as a forward at times as recently as 2021-22, but the 6-foot, 205-pound defenceman appeared to take a step forward last season.

Playing for new Abbotsford Canucks head coach Jeremy Colliton, Woo set career highs in games played (68), goals (7), assists (14), and points (21). The Winnipeg native ranked first among Abbotsford defencemen in goals and second in points. The rugged blueliner also compiled 96 minutes in penalties, which led the team.

For his efforts, Woo was named Abbotsford’s unsung hero, as voted by the fans.

The Canucks would be delighted if the right-shot blueliner could develop into an NHL defenceman, but the clock is ticking. Woo has yet to feature in an NHL game, despite multiple injuries to Vancouver’s blue line last season.

The Canucks have six other pending restricted free agents on their roster, although one of them, Vitali Kravtsov, has already reportedly signed with a KHL team. Other RFAs-to-be include Ethan Bear, Travis Dermott, Nils Höglander, Akito Hirose, and Carson Focht.

Pending unrestricted free agents include Kyle Burroughs, Collin Delia, Noah Juulsen, Brady Keeper, Justin Dowling, and John Stevens.