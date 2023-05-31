The BC Lions have a performer picked for their highly anticipated season kickoff concert.

As promised, the BC Lions will be kicking off their new season with what fans assume will be another big-time concert.

Lions owner Amar Doman ensured his team kicked off last season in style when he booked OneRepublic for their home opener, attracting a season-high crowd of 34,082 to BC Place. Doman made some big promises back in February, which raises the stakes for this announcement.

“I’ll be bringing in another A-list band, so we’re just finalizing details on who that’s going to be. But it’s going to be an event and I think we’re going to have a lot more than we had in the house last June. This is going to be bigger,” Doman told hosts Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on CHEK, per 3Down Nation.

The Lions will make the big reveal on Thursday, during halftime of their final preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place.

No pressure.

🎤🎵 An EXCITING announcement is coming Thurs at halftime!🎵🎤 Until then, guess who the performer will be for our SEASON KICKOFF CONCERT on June 17th & you could win! 🎶💃🏽🕺🏽 🎟️ 4 game tickets

🎸 4 on-field passes

🧢 Merch prize pack

🍻 F&B GUESS NOW: https://t.co/41ztvZ7dV8 pic.twitter.com/RdYZBPloPi — BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 30, 2023

BC begins the regular season next week in Calgary on Thursday, June 8. The home opener is Saturday, June 17, against the Edmonton Elks.

Until then, everyone’s giving their best as to who will be performing before the game.

Pure speculation, but will it be Janet Jackson or Ludacris? They’re both going to be in the neighbourhood, with concerts in Northern California (June 16), Portland (June 20), and Seattle (June 21).

Here’s what everyone else is saying:

