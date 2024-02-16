Vancouver Whitecaps get golden new look with 2024 jersey

The Vancouver Whitecaps are getting a golden new look for their 50th anniversary season.

The club introduced a brand new jersey this morning, one that looks quite different from past editions.

“The 50 jersey” is navy, with gold trim accents. And for the first time since entering MLS in 2011, it doesn’t feature the Whitecaps’ primary logo on the chest.

In its place is the “modern interpretation” of the original Whitecaps crest worn during their inaugural season in 1974.

“This is another big moment in a milestone season for our club,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer. “We are excited to officially launch our 50th Anniversary jersey. The feedback we have received from our players is that this is already one of their favourite kits. We are looking forward to seeing both our team and our supporters wearing this jersey as we embark on our biggest season yet.”

The jersey is available for purchase online through the team’s website and at the Whitecaps FC Official Store in Gastown.

The Whitecaps are the longest-running professional soccer club in Canada and the United States, having played their first-ever match in 1974. They competed in the North American Soccer League (NASL) until 1984 before being renamed the Vancouver 86ers and playing in the Canadian Soccer League (CSL) until 1992. They competed in various leagues from 1993 to 2010 against mostly American opponents and changed their name back to the Whitecaps in 2000.

This promises to be a memorable season for the Whitecaps, and not just because of the 50-year milestone.

Vancouver kicks off its 2024 MLS season on March 2 against Charlotte FC at BC Place. The upper bowl is open for the match, with 25,000 tickets having already been sold.

Ticket sales have been boosted this season by the presence of Lionel Messi’s club, Inter Miami CF, on Vancouver’s schedule. Messi is set to play at BC Place on May 25. The Whitecaps will smash their single-game MLS attendance record because of it, as fans pay hundreds of dollars for a chance to see the Argentinian star.

Images courtesy of Vancouver Whitecaps FC