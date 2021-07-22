White Spot and Triple O's launch province-wide wildfire relief fundraiser

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning around BC, and White Spot and Triple O’s have launched a province-wide fundraiser to help.

The beloved family of restaurants is donating $2 from the sale of all burgers on Thursday, July 29 across BC to the Canadian Red Cross, and the federal and BC provincial governments are matching donations.

This means for every burger sold that day, there will be a $6 donation that goes towards wildfire relief efforts.

So, on July 29, you can head to one of BC’s 96 White Spot and Triple O’s restaurants to help. You can even grab a burger from the 11 BC Ferries offering White Spot if you’re on-the-go.

All dine-in and to-go orders qualify for this donation, but Pirate Paks, Kids Meals, delivery, and other discounts are excluded from it.

Be sure to get your burger from White Spot or Triple O’s on July 29 and help out.