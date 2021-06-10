Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: "Wonderland" White Rock home listed for $3.9M (PHOTOS)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jun 10 2021, 10:26 am
A Look Inside: "Wonderland" White Rock home listed for $3.9M (PHOTOS)
Courtesy of Redfin.ca

Sure, there may be no shortage of interesting properties for sale around the Lower Mainland, but this $3.9 million home in White Rock is in a league of its own.

Listed as “Wonderland” by the realtor, the “one of a kind” landmark waterfront home includes 4.5 bedrooms, four bathrooms, in-floor heating, an elevator, a roof-top deck, and two gas fireplaces, among its many features.

“Every colour & fixture had careful planning, design & love, don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind piece of art,” the Redfin listing reads.

The home is described as “uniquely decorated” by the relator, and based on what we can see, that’s a bit of an understatement.

Just check out these pictures for yourself.

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

Redfin

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT