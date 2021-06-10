Sure, there may be no shortage of interesting properties for sale around the Lower Mainland, but this $3.9 million home in White Rock is in a league of its own.

Listed as “Wonderland” by the realtor, the “one of a kind” landmark waterfront home includes 4.5 bedrooms, four bathrooms, in-floor heating, an elevator, a roof-top deck, and two gas fireplaces, among its many features.

“Every colour & fixture had careful planning, design & love, don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind piece of art,” the Redfin listing reads.

The home is described as “uniquely decorated” by the relator, and based on what we can see, that’s a bit of an understatement.

Just check out these pictures for yourself.