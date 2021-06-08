Metro Vancouver restroom named one of the best in Canada (PHOTOS)
It’s the contest you never knew you needed to participate in – Canada’s Best Restroom is back for 2021, and voting for the country-wide competition is officially open until July 9.
Hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd, this annual list aims to shine a spotlight on washrooms across the country that have that certain je ne sais quoi.
Back for another year, the Canadian public has nominated “elegant, eclectic, or downright quirky” non-residential bathrooms that are “inviting” and “memorable.”
From this shortlist, Canadians are asked to vote for their favourite. Judging should be based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.
The winner will receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.
A Surrey restroom has made the shortlist, and the lucky facility is located at Surrey Park.
According to a release by Cintas, the intent for the park washroom was to create a “playful, durable, safe facility” within the City of Surrey’s park contexts.
Don’t forget to vote for your personal favourite!