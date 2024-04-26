Homicide teams say White Rock stabbing victim fought with suspect

Homicide investigators in White Rock are sharing new details into the ongoing investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Kulwinder Singh Sohi, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says they now believe Sohi and the suspect had fought prior to the stabbing.

“Witnesses described seeing Mr. Sohi in a physical altercation with the suspect before giving chase eastbound on the Promenade toward the parking lot adjacent to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti from IHIT wrote in an updated release Friday.

Sohi was found suffering from stab wounds on the White Rock Promenade around 9:30 pm. He did not survive.

Investigators have released a video of where the incident occurred in hopes of furthering the investigation and having more witnesses come forward.

The suspect’s description has remained vague, with investigators saying they are searching for a “black male, approximately 5’11, wearing a dark coloured hat and a grey hoodie.” No photos of the suspect have been made public.

The description matches the suspect in the first stabbing investigation, which left a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday night in what White Rock RCMP described as an unprovoked attack.

Daily Hive has confirmed that victim’s name is Jatinder Singh, and he was with his wife on the pier when he was hurt. The couple had recently moved to Surrey, and family members shared their anger over the lack of a public warning following the first violent incident.

Despite the location and the suspect description, police are still not confirming that the two are linked.

IHIT is sharing new details into the horrific homicide investigation in White Rock, including a video of the area, in hopes of having more witnesses come forward. @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/4d5T2Ata62 — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) April 26, 2024

It comes as more and more people have taken their own theories and fears to social media. Many have shared that they are afraid and are avoiding the area as the investigation continues.

“I understand there’s a lot of chatter on social media. So I want to assure you that as new details and facts come to light, I will keep you well informed. The City is working with the RCMP to host a public safety town hall for the community. For anyone that has questions or concerns. The date is to be confirmed, and we will be published on our website,” White Rock Mayor Megan Knight said in a video statement released Friday.

On Wednesday, White Rock’s mayor said that the City has “heightened” police presence and patrols along the waterfront and surrounding areas” in response to the events.

Anyone who was in the area along the White Rock Promenade, east of the White Rock Pier or driving on Marine Drive on April 23, 2024, between 8 pm and 10 pm, with dash cameras or information is urged to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

With files from Amir Ali and Nikitha Martins