"It's terrifying": No arrests as White Rock ramps up police presence after stabbings

A spike in violence in the usually quiet oceanfront community of White Rock has caused locals to raise concerns about their safety.

“I’ve lived here for 45 years,” White Rock Mayor Megan Knight said during a press conference. “So I was completely shocked.”

This week, two stabbings have occurred within blocks of each other.

The first unprovoked attack happened Sunday evening, where a 28-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after reports they were stabbed near the White Rock Pier. The second stabbing took place Tuesday evening near Totem Park. Sadly, the victim died despite life-saving efforts.

“It’s terrifying when you think that something like this is going on in your neighbourhood,” the mayor said Wednesday.

While the descriptions of the suspect in both incidents — as are the time and area where the stabbings took place — are somewhat similar, police said they can not confirm if the two incidents are related but that they are investigating to determine whether or not there is a conclusive link.

Police described the suspect in the most recent attack as a Black male just under six feet tall wearing a grey hoodie and grey cap. The suspect from the first attack was described as a Black male who, at the time of the stabbing, was wearing a ball cap and a grey hoodie.

City doubling efforts

During a press conference Wednesday, Knight admitted that even as the mayor, she and other city members are feeling “stuck.”

“We want to help and bring this person to justice, but this is why I leave it to the professionals. They know what they’re doing, and we’re going to run the city. We’ll give them whatever support we can. If that’s more boots on the ground, or cameras, or whatever it’s going to be, we will support,” she said.

Knight said the City has “heightened” police presence and patrols along the waterfront and surrounding areas” in response to the events.

“Effective immediately, we are doubling our efforts with additional officers deployed in addition to our regular shifts to ensure public safety and instill confidence in our community.”

RCMP advise residents to “remain vigilant”

Knight added that the City is urging residents to “exercise caution and remain vigilant.”

While the public will see more police presence, RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon said it “doesn’t mean it’s any more dangerous.”

“It’s understandable that these incidents have raised concern for safety. I understand that entirely. It’s important to recognize the fact that although these are shocking, tragic incidents, it’s an abnormality to what we normally see here,” he said. “I live in the community as well… I would be walking with my family as per normal… I would not change any of my own behaviour.”

He did mention, “It’s always a good idea to exercise a certain degree of caution.”

“But I don’t think that we’re in a situation where people have to dramatically alter their lives,” Dixon added.

The mayor said the city’s crime statistics had been “doing very well until [these] incidents happened.”

“We’ve been very nice and comfortable here. So this has been a big shock to our community,” Knight added.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s incident is asked to call White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800. If you know anything about Tuesday’s stabbing, you can contact the IHIT info line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].