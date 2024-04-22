A 28-year-old victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after reports they were stabbed near the White Rock Pier over the weekend.

White Rock RCMP is now looking for witnesses and provided a brief description of the suspect in a media release.

RCMP says the suspect was a “black male” who, at the time of the stabbing, was wearing a ball cap and a grey hoodie.

On April 21 at around 9 am, White Rock RCMP received a report that someone was stabbed near the pier. When police arrived on scene, they located the victim and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was then transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

Currently, White Rock RCMP is “exploring all avenues of investigation” to gather evidence and to find the suspect.

Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Police Dog Service, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section are also assisting the White Rock RCMP in its investigation.

At this stage of the investigation, police don’t believe that both parties involved in the incident were known to each other or that there was any confrontation leading up to the stabbing.

“There were many people in the area, and we are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was taking photos/ videos in the area to contact police,” Staff Sergeant Rob Dixon said in a statement.

“Public safety is a priority so we are asking the public to assist us in our investigation to identify the suspect to prevent further incidents.”

Anyone who might have additional information about the stabbing can contact White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800.