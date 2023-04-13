4 exciting new places to eat in White Rock and South Surrey

South Surrey is undeniably having a food moment.

The Metro Vancouver city, along with White Rock, has become somewhat of a food destination of late, especially with the recent opening of Coho Eatery.

Located on the oceanfront of White Rock’s restaurant row at 14985 Marine Drive, this multi-concept destination has seriously increased the calibre of food options in the area.

Offering both dine-in and takeout options, Coho Eatery is definitely an exciting addition to the neighbourhood.

Here are a few brand new spots (plus a couple that haven’t even opened yet!) in the South Surrey and White Rock area.

Sirius Craving

A longtime member of the Coho Commissary, Sirius Craving just opened its new brick-and-mortar space inside White Rock’s Coho Eatery last month. As for the menu, folks can expect Sirius’ signature smash burger as either a single, double, or triple, as well as its namesake fries and soda options. Sirius Craving is currently open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, with increased hours to come later in the spring and summer.

Address: Coho Eatery, 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock, Surrey

Zero Zero Pizza

The new Neapolitan-inspired pizza joint was the first brand to launch inside Coho Eatery. In addition to wood-fired pizzas made with 00 flour, customers can order fresh salads and sides such as meatballs from Zero Zero. There are currently eight varieties of pies up for order, including classics like Margherita and Pepperoni. Fennel Sausage, Ricotta & Squash, and Panna Verde are some other flavours you can expect to enjoy on this menu.

Address: Coho Eatery, 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock

Opening April 14 – Praguery

Anyone with a sweet tooth in Vancouver is likely already familiar with Praguery, the food truck offering chimney cake and ice cream concoctions around the city. Praguery will be joining other food concepts at the new White Rock Coho Eatery, a collective space that allows diners to grab takeout or dine in at one of the 14 interior seats or 16 seats on the oceanfront patio.

This Praguery location will offer the same menu as the food trucks, which includes several takes on the chimney cake and ice cream combination (think Nutella, pistachio, and caramel), as well as chimney cakes on their own, refreshing beverages like strawberry lemonade, sundaes, and affogato.

Address: Coho Eatery, 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock, Surrey

Opening later this year – Planet Burger

Planet Burger is currently a concept in progress, but founders tell Dished that the food truck will be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities soon. Planet Burger will feature a menu of classic smash burger options, which will include “two juicy beef patties that are expertly smashed on the grill for maximum flavor and a crispy exterior,” as well as a vegan version of the smash burger.

