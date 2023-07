The White Rock Pier will be closed to visitors for several days this week after the iconic wooden boardwalk was damaged during construction.

It’s closed from Memorial Plaza to Grand Chief Bernard Charles Plaza at Cypress Street until further notice.

The City of White Rock posted a notice to social media, sharing a photo of barriers blocking access to the attraction.

“The closure is likely to last for several days until repairs can be made. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the City said.