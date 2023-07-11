There was a dangerous situation on the White Rock Pier this past weekend, but police say no one was injured after a group of men were allegedly brandishing knives at the public.

According to a release from White Rock RCMP, police responded to 911 calls on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 pm. Reports were coming in about a “dangerous situation involving a group of males, brandishing knives and making threats towards the public with knives,” said police.

White Rock RCMP beach patrol officers nearby chased the suspects on foot along the promenade and after a short pursuit, three suspects were arrested, and their knives were seized.

“This dangerous situation could have had a very different outcome. Fortunately, due to calls from the public and quick response by officers, no one was injured in this incident. Having officers on foot on the promenade when this occurred helped in the quick identification and arrest of these suspects,” said White Rock RCMP officer Constable Chantal Sears.

During the summer months, White Rock RCMP will have a “visible police presence” on foot and bicycles to support its regular patrols.

Foot patrol officers arrest three males after foot chase along promenade https://t.co/XiVLY3PHD9 pic.twitter.com/EZ13MPjGAv — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) July 10, 2023

Two of the suspects were youths, and they were released from police custody into the care of their parents/guardians with conditions and future court dates. An adult male, who is known to police, was held for court and then released with court-imposed conditions and has another upcoming court date in September.

Police thanked those witnesses who reported the incident and provided information to police. Anyone else who has yet to speak to police about the incident or who may have footage is asked to reach White Rock RCMP.