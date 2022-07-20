Someone drove a Ford Mustang out onto the White Rock Pier (VIDEO)

A Ford Mustang was caught on camera driving down the White Rock Pier towards Semiahmoo Bay.

Originally built in 1914 or 1915, the White Rock Pier is 470 metres long and it underwent a major renovation a few years ago after a winter storm had torn it in half. It reopened in 2019.

This is probably not what the construction crew had in mind when they fixed it up, and now the RCMP is getting involved.

A video that has been circulating on social media highlights what happened.

The video shows a Ford Mustang driving down the White Rock Pier and then it appears to slowdown after travelling about a 100 metres or so. Then the video cuts off and it’s unclear what happens after.

White Rock RCMP are investigating the incident after seeing the video.

In a statement to Daily Hive, White Rock RCMP said that it’s trying to identify the driver, why they were there, and when exactly the incident occurred.

“To make it clear, the pier is not a roadway and depending on the circumstances, driving on this pedestrian walkway could be a criminal offence,” they said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the White Rock RCMP non-emergency line at 778-545-4800.

The website for the White Rock Pier says that there are no dogs allowed on the pier at any time, but that dogs on leashes are allowed on the Promenade between October 1 and March 31.

They might need to add a line that says, “no horses allowed.”