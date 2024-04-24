Man dead in stabbing along White Rock Promenade

Editor’s note: This piece contains disturbing images of a graphic nature.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a murder in White Rock. This is the second violent incident in the oceanfront community in less than a week.

Officers received a call about a man suffering from stab wounds just before 9:30 pm Tuesday. Emergency crews flocked to the East Beach community along Marine Drive near Totem Park.

Sadly, the victim died despite life-saving efforts.

“Police arrived on scene within minutes of the initial call and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service also responded, however the suspect was not located,” IHIT said in a news release.

IHIT deployed to White Rock. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/kbMjdikkGQ — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) April 24, 2024

Daily Hive spoke to neighbours nearby who said they saw police lights and commotion in the East Beach area and witnessed first responders trying to revive the victim with CPR.

Wendy Roberts shared video and images from the scene appearing to show emergency responders placing a blanket over a body.

On April 21, two days before Tuesday’s homicide, a 28-year-old was stabbed near the White Rock Pier in a seemingly unprovoked attack. That victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The descriptions of the suspect in both incidents are somewhat similar. Police described the suspect in the most recent attack as a Black male just under six feet tall wearing a grey hoodie and grey cap.

“Given the apparent similarities between this incident and the one which occurred on Sunday evening, police are investigating to determine whether or not there is a conclusive link between the two events,” police said.

No information has been released on whether the latest act of violence was targeted.

“Undoubtedly, these violent incidents have raised concerns surrounding safety in our community, and we want to assure the public that their safety is our top priority,” White Rock RCMP Detachment Commander, Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon said. “Patrols in the area have been increased and our officers will be working with IHIT to identify the suspect.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the IHIT info line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected].