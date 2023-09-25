Sign for “whites-only” moms and tots group in Metro Vancouver sparks outrage

A sign hung in Port Coquitlam advertising a “whites-only” moms and tots group is causing outrage online after photos of a poster were shared on social media.

According to the social media page, Black Vancouver, a sign with the exclusionary messaging was spotted by a bus stop near McAllister Avenue and Shaughnessy Street.

The poster reads, “Are you looking for somewhere your children can play with others that look like them? Are they tired of being a minority in their schools or daycares? Escape forced ‘diversity’ and join other proud parents of European children as we create an atmosphere in which our kids can feel like they belong. Invest in your child’s sense of well being and racial identity by giving them the gift of time spent amongst their own people – because they deserve it.”

Attached to the sign is a link and QR code to the “White Tri Cities Parents and Tots” Telegram messaging page.

Commenters on the Black Vancouver Instagram have shared their anger and sadness after a photo of the sign was shared Sunday afternoon.

Some called the signs “non-acceptable,” “disgusting,” and “horrendous.”

The City of Port Coquitlam also commented to say, “Thank you for bringing [the sign] to our attention earlier. Bylaw officers are out taking them down.”

While the Telegram group is private, messages from the chat can be previewed. In the previewed messages the administrator can be seen saying they are “encouraged by the response” the group has gotten and will be holding in-person meetings after tensions subside.

They also encourage users to join the discussion anonymously.

Daily Hive has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and the City for comment.