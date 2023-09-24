Victim dies in early Sunday morning shooting in Richmond: RCMP

RCMP officers who responded to reports of shots fired in Richmond have confirmed one victim is now dead.

Just before 5 am Sunday, Mounties attended the area of Cooney and Anderson roads and found a victim “in medical distress.”

“Despite all attempts to revive the individual, they succumbed to their injuries,” RCMP confirmed.

Mounties added the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to work with the RCMP.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase,” Mounties added in a statement and said, “The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off until further notice.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].