White Claw fans, we have some tasty news for you to sip on: White Claw Premium Vodka launches across Canada today.

The fastest-selling hard seltzer brand in the country is adding even more products just in time for spring.

In addition to the new White Claw Premium Vodka being introduced to Canadian markets, there is also White Claw Flavoured Vodka, available in Mango, Black Cherry, and Pineapple.

The exact flavours vary by province.

This is the “World’s First Triple Wave-Filtered™ Vodka,” made with a first-of-its-kind filtration process using tremendous pressure that’s equal to three 30-foot waves. This pressure is said to create a distinctive taste, aroma, and smoothness.

“Innovation has been at the heart of everything we do for 50 years,” said Anthony von Mandl, the founder and CEO of The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, in a press release.

“We disrupted the industry, creating an entirely new taste in the Hard Seltzer category with White Claw by bringing new thinking, technology breakthroughs, and our unmatched iconic flavours to market.

“The same innovative spirit and technological know–how inspired the creation of our premium vodka — we believe the vodka category is ready for its White Claw moment,” Mandl added.