A spa is being sued by dozens of Canadians who apparently contracted staph infections

More than two dozen people have filed a lawsuit against a new spa in Canada over apparent bacterial infections.

Personal injury lawyer Justin Linden confirmed that, as of Thursday, over 28 plaintiffs have filed a civil claim against Thermëa spa village in Whitby, Ontario, after they say they contracted Staphylococcus bacteria from a saltwater pool at the spa.

Staph infection symptoms can look like boils, blisters, and rashes on the skin. It can also affect internal organs, bones and muscles if the bacteria enters the bloodstream.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Linden says his practice has given notice to the spa but has yet to receive a reply.

The highly anticipated spa finally opened its doors on October 6 after a three-year delay.

On October 14 Durham Public Health issued a notice for the spa to close down its Källa Pool due to a health hazard.

Thermëa’s CEO Martin Paquette confirmed in an October 20 Facebook post that the health agency’s inspection detected pseudomonas and staph bacteria.

“We took immediate action, closing the pool and hiring a team of water experts to conduct a full investigation,” reads the post.

“Although all our other pools were safe, we have proactively made the decision to close them so that we could effectively do a full audit of our installations.”

Paquette says their investigation found that a malfunction in the spa’s UV lamps and bromine disinfectant are the sources of the problem.

“To ensure the quality of our water, we will complete a full internal and external audit of every single piece of our equipment until they are all functioning to their full potential,” he stated.

All of the spa’s pools have been closed since October 20, with no further updates on its social media pages.

Groupe Nordik, the company behind the spa, has yet to reply to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

More to come…