Whistler winter storm warning forecasts wallop of up to 50 cm of snow

Your snow tires have been waiting for this. A whistler storm is set to bring an astounding possible 50 cm of snow to the region.

In the afternoon on Friday, December 17, Environment Canada shared a weather alert for the Sea To Sky highway between Whistler and Squamish ahead of the last weekend before Christmas.

The agency expects hazardous winter conditions due to heavy snow Friday night into Saturday.

Between 30 and 50 cm are forecasted to fall, with windy conditions early Saturday morning having the potential to create local blowing snow which drastically reduces visibility on the roads.

According to Environment Canada, a “strong Pacific frontal system will move onto the B.C. south coast tonight bringing heavy snow to Pemberton, Whistler, the Sea-to-Sky Highway and the Squamish area.”

It’s possible that the snow devolves into a mix of rain and snow closer to Squamish in the afternoon before it tapers off.

But near Whistler, the snow will slow down to flurries on Saturday afternoon.

You can visit DriveBC to get an updated look at the highways as when snow falls quickly, the road conditions can change quickly, too.