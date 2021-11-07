Winter arrives in Whistler: Up to 20 cms of snow on the way

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Whistler as snow falls in the region.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert for Whistler on Sunday morning, noting that snowfall would continue throughout the day and into the night.

They are expecting further accumulations of between 10 to 20 cm by Monday morning.

The weather alert states that they expect flurries that could become mixed with showers in the afternoon thanks to a “cold and unstable onshore flow” and near-freezing temperatures, so watch for winter weather conditions on the roads.

Environment Canada urges you to continue to monitor its alerts and to report severe weather by tweeting it out with the hashtag #BCStorm or by sending them an email to [email protected]