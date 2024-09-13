Whistler ties Vancouver for number of Michelin Keys awarded to luxury hotels

Michelin released its inaugural ranking of luxury hotels awarded Michelin Keys this week, and a destination just two hours north of Vancouver raked in praise from the prestigious guide.

Whistler’s Nita Lake Lodge won one Michelin Key, and the Fairmont Chateau Whistler and Four Seasons Resort Whistler received two Michelin Keys each. The new Michelin Keys are similar to Michelin Stars for restaurants — one, two, or three symbols are awarded to outstanding properties.

Whistler had more two-key properties than Vancouver, where only the Rosewood Hotel Georgia received two Michelin Keys.

“Michelin Keys are a new international benchmark,” Michelin said. “They aim to guide travellers to accommodations that stand out for their unique hospitality concept, distinctive character, warm welcome and extremely high level of service.”

Anonymous Michelin Guide representatives visited the hotels to create the ranking, and the organization said it’s independent of tourism labels, brands, or other star ranking systems.

Micheline Guide praised Nita Lake Lodge as a modern ski resort with an enviable lakeside location in Whistler’s Creekside area.

“The distance from Whistler Village turns out to be a plus; Creekside is quieter, a bit more of an escape, and the lift from Creekside goes to the top of the very same Whistler Mountain.”

The large suites with heated floors and deep soaking tubs also won praise from the Michelin Guide, as did the organic and local BC ingredients used at the property’s restaurant.

The Michelin Guide’s endorsement of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler starts with a declaration about the destination itself — that Whistler-Blackcomb may have better skiing than what can be found in Colorado, California, or Vermont.

“When we say Whistler and Blackcomb are home to North America’s best skiing and snowboarding; it’s merely a statement of fact. Blessed with the longest season and the greatest vertical drop of any resort on the continent, in addition to dozens of feet of Pacific Northwest snowfall every year, Whistler is not just the Canadian ski capital, but an international destination as well.”

Moving on to the Chateau Whistler, it praises the resort’s fine yet functional decor style (nothing that an accidental kick from a ski boot could damage) and its beautiful views and après ski amenities. It touts the property as possession of the finest spa in town and praises it for its golf course in summertime.

“This massive ski-in ski-out castle is, on the inside, surprisingly warm and inviting, more like a traditional country retreat than a big-time corporate chain hotel, with rustic wooden beams supporting the lobby’s ceiling and an elegant, traditional look to the guest rooms.”

The Michelin Guide nods to this secluded and luxurious property for marrying the best of unpretentious Whistler with modern indulgence. The smallest rooms start at 500 square feet, and guests can board a shuttle to the foot of the mountain where a ski concierge presents them with their gear.

There are multiple restaurants to enjoy and expansive fitness and spa offerings on the property, too.

“The activities go well beyond a bit of skiing — if it can be done outdoors, summer or winter, the Four Seasons can arrange it,” the guide said.