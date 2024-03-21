You could earn up to $44 per hour with one of these Whistler jobs

Even though the ski season is slowly starting to wrap up, it doesn’t mean you have to pack your bags and leave Whistler just yet.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler is hiring for a series of jobs, some of which have a sweet salary.

So, if you think your skills are suited to one of these roles, why not start writing your applications?

Description: This role is under the Legislative Services department and requires the successful applicant to manage the Privacy Management Program. This will include completing the annual filings of all municipal corporations and completing a series of other legal requests, such as coordinating Freedom of Information (FOI) requests and completing Privacy Impact Assessments.

Salary: $44.24/hour

Description: The building applicant services supervisor will oversee and lead the daily operations of the Building Department counter and ensure that applicants have all the necessary information. This role is heavily focused on quality customer service and requires the applicant to have excellent communication skills.

Salary: $38.07/hour

Description: The labourer responsible for turf duties will predominately oversee the maintenance of the grass in the parks and village of Whistler. The role requires applicants to be physically capable of performing moderate to heavy work in all weather conditions and to have previous experience with landscaping tools.

Salary: $32.91/hour

Description: This position’s main responsibility is maintaining the plants and landscape in Whistler’s municipal parks and gardens. Applicants must have a strong knowledge of plant maintenance and be willing to learn more about plant materials, pruning requirements, and horticultural practices.

Salary: $32.91/hour

Description: The FireSmart labourer will be responsible for removing fire fuel materials from lands within Whistler, identified by the FireSmart supervisor. Applicants must have one to three years of related experience and knowledge of how to work machinery and hand tools needed for the job, including chainsaws and chippers.

Salary: $34.08/hour

Description: The Roads labourer will be responsible for maintaining the infrastructure around Whistler, including roads, drainage, and signs. The applicant will need three to five years of experience in a similar role and be able to use a variety of small to medium hand tools, including saws, jackhammers, and paint sprayers.

Salary: $34.08/hour

Description: This role requires the applicant to ensure that the operation and maintenance of turf equipment are done safely and efficiently. This position requires considerable knowledge of the materials and processes used in turf management, including knowledge of grasses and fertilizing methods.

Salary: $34.64/hour

