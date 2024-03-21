Glassdoor might be exposing your name to employers without consent

You might want to reconsider what you’re saying about companies on Glassdoor.

The American website where current and former employees anonymously review companies might not be as anonymous as we’re led to believe.

The popular company review site has stirred controversy after allegations surfaced that it was adding users’ real names to profiles without their consent.

The issue was first brought to light by an anonymous user named Monica, who detailed her experience in a blog post titled “Time to delete your Glassdoor account and data.” Monica recounted how Glassdoor had updated her profile with her real name and location, pulled from her email’s “From” line, without her explicit consent.

This unilateral action by Glassdoor raises serious concerns about user privacy and safety. By exposing individuals’ identities without their knowledge or consent, the platform potentially puts users at risk of backlash from current or former employers. Moreover, this move appears to contradict Glassdoor’s own data privacy policies, which emphasize user control and consent over their personal information.

For context, Monica pointed out the company’s data policy:

“As a global company, Glassdoor is subject to a variety of privacy laws that confer a range of privacy rights upon our users. We are committed to working to support compliance with the requirements of these global privacy laws and ensuring the rights and protections they offer are available to all of our users regardless of their location. […] We allow you to learn about, access, and control the personal data that Glassdoor holds about you. This includes data related to your use of Glassdoor.com, Fishbowlapp.com, and our associated apps. Using the form at the bottom of this page, you can request that Glassdoor allows you to: […] Rectify your personal data. […] Delete your personal data.”

Glassdoor’s justification for this practice seems to centre on the integration of new social features from Fishbowl, an app for work-related discussions acquired by Glassdoor in 2021. While Glassdoor claims that these changes are aimed at enhancing user verification and networking capabilities, how they have been implemented has left many users feeling blindsided and vulnerable.

Monica’s ordeal underscores the challenges users face in asserting their rights to privacy and data control on digital platforms. “They do not care that this puts people at risk with their employers,” she wrote. “They do not care that this seems to run counter to their own data-privacy policies.”

Despite her objections, writes Monica, Glassdoor maintained that her name had to be displayed on her profile and offered no recourse for opting out other than deleting her account entirely.

This lack of transparency and accountability is deeply concerning and highlights the need for stronger safeguards to protect user privacy online in general.

The implications of Glassdoor’s actions extend beyond individual users to broader questions about the role of tech companies in safeguarding user data and respecting privacy rights. As more platforms collect and monetize user data, they must prioritize user consent and transparency in their practices.

In response to growing scrutiny, Glassdoor must address these concerns and take concrete steps to ensure user privacy is respected and protected. This includes providing users with clear information about how their data is collected, used, and shared, as well as empowering them with robust privacy controls.

The case of Glassdoor serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of vigilance regarding privacy concerns in the digital age. Users must remain vigilant about their privacy rights and advocate for greater transparency and accountability from tech companies.

Glassdoor’s recent actions have caused a digital uproar with many users claiming they are leaving the site and deleting their accounts.

Daily Hive has reached out to Glassdoor for comment and will update this story accordingly.