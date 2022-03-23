Whistler Epic Passes on sale and they're still cheaper than pre-pandemic

Vail Resorts launched sales of its Epic Pass this week, and unlimited skiing at Whistler-Blackcomb is still cheaper than it was pre-pandemic.

The US-based resort chain slashed prices by 20% for the 2021-22 season after COVID-19 forced many ski hills to close early the season prior.

Vail’s Epic Pass price of $1,093 is slightly above last year’s price of $1,018 but cheaper than the pre-pandemic $1,273 price tag.

Here’s how much this year’s products cost:

Epic Pass: $1,093

Unlimited Season Pass: $1,202 (includes unlimited summer gondola access at Whistler for summer 2022 and retail discounts)

5 Day Edge Card: $428 ($394 with blackout dates)

10 Day Edge Card: $738 ($678 with blackout dates)

2 Day Edge Card: $213 ($188 with blackout dates)

Edge cards are available for Canadians and residents of Washington State. The card for locals come at a cheaper rate than regular lift tickets, but must be purchased before the season starts — otherwise higher lift ticket rates apply.

Customers who buy an Edge Card before April 21 will also get unlimited early season skiing and riding before December 9.

Waited too long to cop an edge card? Visiting from somewhere outside Canada or Washington State? You can buy single-day passes, with more savings for more days purchased together:

One day: $101

Two days: $196

Three days: $285

Four days: $369

New this year, Vail is offering Epic FlexPay which allows skiers to pay in installments with no interest for the 2022-23 season.

New Creekside Gondola in the works at Whistler

Vail Resorts also announced it’s working to replace the six-person Creekside Gondola at Whistler with a high-speed 10-person gondola to improve wait times at the lift that’s popular with day-trippers from Vancouver.

The resort will also replace Big Red Express (the lift at the top of Creekside Gondola) with a new six-person chair to get people up the mountain faster.