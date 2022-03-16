NewsVentureJobsCanada

Workers at Whistler Blackcomb are getting a big raise

Mar 16 2022, 8:48 pm
The Whistler Creekside Gondola at Whistler Blackcomb (Vail Resorts).

Resort workers at Whistler Blackcomb are getting a raise — and it’s much more than what BC offers as a minimum wage.

The CEO of Vail Resorts, Kirsten Lynch, has announced a $20 per hour minimum wage for all workers at its 37 resorts around North America.

Up at Whistler Blackcomb, entry-level ski patrollers and maintenance teams will start at $21 per hour.

The increase starts at the beginning of the 2022-23 ski and ride season.

Vail is also increasing wages for non-entry level hourly team members, while there will be a guaranteed minimum of $20 per hour for tipped roles.

Vail is also setting aside $175 million per year for increased HR support, a commitment to accelerate progress on affordable housing, updated perks and benefits, and an expanded focus on career development.

Employees also get a 40% discount at all Vail Resorts retail locations and a free seasons pass for them and their dependents.

They also receive free mental health resources, lodging discounts, and all the gear they need to do their jobs well.

Vail invested $4 million in improving its HR operations, adding 66 more members to double the size of their team. It’s expanding its leadership development program to seasonal frontline team members as well, in an attempt to encourage people to build a long-lasting career there.

And they allow remote work for certain employees.

“Vail Resorts corporate office is moving to flexible remote work, which means team members can spend their days working from a location that works best for them in any of the states where they operate—including in the mountains we all love,” said the company in a statement.

It’s a pretty sweet deal for the people who work there, but it makes sense for the company as they expand and plan 21 new lifts across 14 resorts coast to coast.

At Whistler Blackcomb, that includes upgrading the Creekside Gondola and the Red Chair.

In a statement, Lynch said her employees are what make Vail’s resorts special. She wants to invest in them on an ongoing basis as the new CEO.

“In my first 100 days as CEO, I have had the opportunity to reflect on what is important, and what our company must focus on as we move forward. Our top priority must be to support and invest in our employees – their wages, benefits, HR support, housing and career development,” she said. 

