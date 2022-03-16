Workers at Whistler Blackcomb are getting a big raise

Resort workers at Whistler Blackcomb are getting a raise — and it’s much more than what BC offers as a minimum wage.

The CEO of Vail Resorts, Kirsten Lynch, has announced a $20 per hour minimum wage for all workers at its 37 resorts around North America.

Up at Whistler Blackcomb, entry-level ski patrollers and maintenance teams will start at $21 per hour.

The increase starts at the beginning of the 2022-23 ski and ride season.

Today’s news marks a new direction for us, starting with actions we are taking to improve our team’s experience. The incremental $175M annual investment in wages, raises, and support includes a new $20 per hour minimum wage and raises for hourly employees: https://t.co/hJlj1xZdnP pic.twitter.com/kDCACOeY4G — VailResorts (@VailResorts) March 14, 2022

Vail is also increasing wages for non-entry level hourly team members, while there will be a guaranteed minimum of $20 per hour for tipped roles.

Did you know that with the addition of our new CEO, we recently reached gender parity on our Board? In a traditionally male-dominated industry, we’ll continue to prioritize creating an environment that enables growth opportunities for women at all levels. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/g9rd89zsrB — VailResorts (@VailResorts) March 8, 2022

Vail is also setting aside $175 million per year for increased HR support, a commitment to accelerate progress on affordable housing, updated perks and benefits, and an expanded focus on career development.

Employees also get a 40% discount at all Vail Resorts retail locations and a free seasons pass for them and their dependents.

They also receive free mental health resources, lodging discounts, and all the gear they need to do their jobs well.

At the center of our mission and the guest experience, is our team. pic.twitter.com/iKhZIxxo7Z — VailResorts (@VailResorts) March 14, 2022

Vail invested $4 million in improving its HR operations, adding 66 more members to double the size of their team. It’s expanding its leadership development program to seasonal frontline team members as well, in an attempt to encourage people to build a long-lasting career there.

And they allow remote work for certain employees.

“Vail Resorts corporate office is moving to flexible remote work, which means team members can spend their days working from a location that works best for them in any of the states where they operate—including in the mountains we all love,” said the company in a statement.

It’s a pretty sweet deal for the people who work there, but it makes sense for the company as they expand and plan 21 new lifts across 14 resorts coast to coast.

At Whistler Blackcomb, that includes upgrading the Creekside Gondola and the Red Chair.

Let’s make winter last a little longer! We’ve extended the 2021/22 ski and ride season at seven of our resorts thanks to the incredible work of our team members. Get the details: https://t.co/upJKRUcxPU pic.twitter.com/xic5FB5GvQ — VailResorts (@VailResorts) March 8, 2022

In a statement, Lynch said her employees are what make Vail’s resorts special. She wants to invest in them on an ongoing basis as the new CEO.

“In my first 100 days as CEO, I have had the opportunity to reflect on what is important, and what our company must focus on as we move forward. Our top priority must be to support and invest in our employees – their wages, benefits, HR support, housing and career development,” she said.