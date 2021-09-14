Vancouver's new top 5 most expensive listings are all over $11M (PHOTOS)

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market is always full of dreamy, wow-worthy homes with even more wow price tags.

Roomvu shared its most expensive properties from August that will give you serious sticker shock.

If you take a look at the top five most expensive new listings in the city, you’ll see that nothing on that list is under $11 million. To get a mortgage on that, you’d need around 20% down, or $2.2 million.

Ready to see the kind of luxury home you might buy if you won the lottery?

Living Space: Approximately 9,628 sq ft.

Approximately 9,628 sq ft. Unique Features: Catch water and mountain views from this mansion with an entertainment centre, recreation room, indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna.

Catch water and mountain views from this mansion with an entertainment centre, recreation room, indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna. Other Features: Right by UBC, this six-bedroom and eight-bathroom home was built in 1981.

Living Space: Approximately 7,520 sq ft.

Approximately 7,520 sq ft. Unique Features: Stacked with luxury finishings like Italian marble tiles, custom Kohler sinks, and high-end appliances, the place also has a five-car garage and a luxe home theatre.

Stacked with luxury finishings like Italian marble tiles, custom Kohler sinks, and high-end appliances, the place also has a five-car garage and a luxe home theatre. Other Features: This Shaughnessy mansion sprawls across eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Living Space: Approximately 6,712 sq ft.

Approximately 6,712 sq ft. Unique Features: Feel like you’re living in the future with a completely automated smart home system. Plus the private home theatre is the perfect spot for movie night.

Feel like you’re living in the future with a completely automated smart home system. Plus the private home theatre is the perfect spot for movie night. Other Features: With eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this eye-catching Shaughnessy mansion was newly built in 2019.

Living Space: Approximately 8,550 sq ft.

Approximately 8,550 sq ft. Unique Features: This is a Tudor-style South Granville mansion that looks straight out of the movies. There’s a tennis court and a swimming pool. The place is so large that you can split it up into four different lots if you want.

This is a Tudor-style South Granville mansion that looks straight out of the movies. There’s a tennis court and a swimming pool. The place is so large that you can split it up into four different lots if you want. Other Features: This seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has lots of giant trees all around the property.

Living Space: Approximately 8,770 sq sq ft.

Approximately 8,770 sq sq ft. Unique Features: What makes this home worth the price tag is that it’s actually large enough to build a second home on the lot. There’s also an exercise pool, steam shower, hot tub, sauna, and a custom theatre room.

What makes this home worth the price tag is that it’s actually large enough to build a second home on the lot. There’s also an exercise pool, steam shower, hot tub, sauna, and a custom theatre room. Other Features: This open-plan seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house was built in 2003.