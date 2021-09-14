Vancouver's new top 5 most expensive listings are all over $11M (PHOTOS)
Sep 14 2021, 4:20 pm
Vancouver’s luxury real estate market is always full of dreamy, wow-worthy homes with even more wow price tags.
Roomvu shared its most expensive properties from August that will give you serious sticker shock.
If you take a look at the top five most expensive new listings in the city, you’ll see that nothing on that list is under $11 million. To get a mortgage on that, you’d need around 20% down, or $2.2 million.
Ready to see the kind of luxury home you might buy if you won the lottery?
5. 1425 Acadia Road: $11.88 million
- Living Space: Approximately 9,628 sq ft.
- Unique Features: Catch water and mountain views from this mansion with an entertainment centre, recreation room, indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna.
- Other Features: Right by UBC, this six-bedroom and eight-bathroom home was built in 1981.
4. 5376 Connaught Drive: $15 million
- Living Space: Approximately 7,520 sq ft.
- Unique Features: Stacked with luxury finishings like Italian marble tiles, custom Kohler sinks, and high-end appliances, the place also has a five-car garage and a luxe home theatre.
- Other Features: This Shaughnessy mansion sprawls across eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
3. 1529 W 34th Avenue: $18 million
- Living Space: Approximately 6,712 sq ft.
- Unique Features: Feel like you’re living in the future with a completely automated smart home system. Plus the private home theatre is the perfect spot for movie night.
- Other Features: With eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this eye-catching Shaughnessy mansion was newly built in 2019.
2. 1250 W 54th Avenue: $19.8 million
- Living Space: Approximately 8,550 sq ft.
- Unique Features: This is a Tudor-style South Granville mansion that looks straight out of the movies. There’s a tennis court and a swimming pool. The place is so large that you can split it up into four different lots if you want.
- Other Features: This seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has lots of giant trees all around the property.
1. 4880 Drummond Drive: $21.3 million
- Living Space: Approximately 8,770 sq sq ft.
- Unique Features: What makes this home worth the price tag is that it’s actually large enough to build a second home on the lot. There’s also an exercise pool, steam shower, hot tub, sauna, and a custom theatre room.
- Other Features: This open-plan seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house was built in 2003.