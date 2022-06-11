Whistler car gets rescued after a plunge into the creek (PHOTOS)

A car that went into a creek in Whistler made quite the splash this weekend.

According to RCMP, a vehicle “plunged” into Fitzsimmons Creek on Friday, June 10.

Reddit user Toddexposure posted a dramatic series of photos that showed search and rescue trying to get the car out of the water.

“When Whistler RCMP arrived on scene, they saw a man flagging down their patrol car,” said RCMP.

“Apparently, the man managed to exit his vehicle and climb up to the road,” said RCMP.

He was brought to the hospital by Emergency Health Services where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, Pemberton Search and Rescue used a crane to lift the vehicle out of the water.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.