Aritzia is hiring 300+ people this year and the perks are unreal

If half of your wardrobe already comes from Aritzia, then you might as well join the team because it offers competitive pay packages and hella perks.

Aritzia was founded in Vancouver in 1984, but today, it’s a global fashion powerhouse with more than 100 boutiques in North America.

Celebs the likes of Hailey Beiber and JLo are often spotted wearing its iconic puffer coats.

Now, the company is growing exponentially. “Over the last 12 months, we’ve had 54% growth of our people, totalling more than 7,000 employees companywide, and we just welcomed 50 interns to the Vancouver Support Office in May – and that’s just the beginning,” the company told Daily Hive.

And, Aritzia is made up of 85% women as women hold 80% of leadership positions in the company.

Chief People and Culture Officer Karen Kwan said that “at Aritzia, our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we are always looking for world-class talent to join our exceptional team.”

“By taking a people-first approach, centred on our values, we are able to grow our business by growing our people – we aim to inspire, attract, and develop prospective candidates and build their careers with us for years to come.”

Aritzia jobs

Aritzia is always hiring company-wide for full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles in 2022 across retail, distribution centre, concierge, and support office teams in Vancouver and across Canada.

“These roles are client-centric in their own ways and involve providing Everyday Luxury client experiences — whether its solving, selling, and servicing our clients in-store, online, or over the phone, leading our world-class teams in the pursuit of excellence or picking, packing, and sending our beautiful products.”

In Vancouver, the support office downtown (which has an in-house workout studio, commissary, and cafe) is also hiring people across different departments, including:

Later, in the fall, Aritzia will start its seasonal holiday recruiting. It’s also set to open a brand-new Distribution Centre in Toronto that will open in 2023 and provide hundreds of hiring opportunities.

Aritzia job perks

Once you see the perks that Aritzia offers, you’ll want to submit your resume ASAP. Perks include: