Whistler Blackcomb opens for the winter season tomorrow

Whistler Blackcomb, one of British Columbia’s most popular ski and snowboard destinations, is opening for the winter season on Thursday, November 25.

Unlike last year, there will not be a mountain reservation system in place. Lifts and gondolas will operate at normal capacity. The sale of lift tickets, however, will be limited during peak periods including December 25, 2021, to January 2, 2022; January 14 to 17, 2022; and February 18 to 27, 2022.

A number of COVID-19 safety protocols will also remain in effect. While face coverings won’t be necessary while on the mountain, they will be required in indoor settings such as gondolas, restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, retail and rental locations, and buses. They won’t be needed outdoors, however.

Anyone dining at an indoor restaurant, patio, and bar will also be required to show their BC Vaccine Card. All employees at the resort are also required to be vaccinated.

Additionally, Whistler Mountain, the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, and the Creekside Gondola will also open on Thursday. Unlike access to Whistler Blackcomb, Peak 2 Peak Gondola sightseeing tickets must be booked at least three days in advance.

If you’re looking for more local options to ski and snowboard, Cypress Mountain opened for the 2021/22 season on Friday, November 19. Similarly, Grouse Mountain opened with limited terrain on Saturday, November 20.